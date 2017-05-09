New Samsung Galaxy S8 Variant Spotted, Active Version Release Date Soon

The Samsung Galaxy S8 in itself is one of the biggest smartphones to date, but a recent report suggests that it’s about to become bigger. A new version has been spotted in a user agent string, and if you’re looking for a sturdier phone, this one’s for you.

The Galaxy S8’s Family Is About To Get Bigger

The Samsung Galaxy S8 truly is a beautiful phone. With a premium look and feel, the company really nailed the design on this one. Ditching the physical home button so that the curved Infinity Display can shine may have been the mobile maker’s best aesthetic decision yet.

But it may be too beautiful. Attaching a case to this attractive fella will break many hearts but not doing so will break many screens. Although Samsung claims that the display is strong enough to withstand falls and bumps, it’s too expensive to risk going bare.

For that problem, Samsung has a solution. Tipster Roland Quandt recently discovered that another Galaxy S8 version is coming soon and it’s going to be the perfect Android phone for adventurers or those who are just a total klutz.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active SM-G892A seen in User Agent String https://t.co/tR0vaoglEw

Netflix says part of S8 fam https://t.co/SaYXJGNLQd pic.twitter.com/uIjqnisGSR — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 4, 2017

According to Gadgets 360, it was also spotted in Netflix, of all places. The model number SM-G892A, which was also seen in a user agent string, is a part of the Galaxy S8 family and supports HDR according to the video-streaming website. The listing has since been taken down.

Dubbed the Galaxy S8 Active, it is expected to be the same on the inside but different on the outside, which will have military-grade ruggedness that takes away the need for a case. Sporting an entirely new chassis, it should promise to protect the phone better than a case.

But we’ll have yet to see if Samsung can still manage to make it as appealing as the original version. Looking at the Active versions of the previous flagships, we may have to say goodbye to the curved display. But seeing that it’s the Galaxy S8’s main selling point, let’s hope that we won’t have to.

Still, if you want to be able to take the powerful Galaxy S8 with you on your perilous adventures, you should probably wait for the Active version to come out. Its release date though has yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Reviews Are Looking Good

Meanwhile, owners and reviewers are raving about the Samsung Galaxy S8. Most of its features are well-received, especially the curved display and its performance.

Fitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage, the Galaxy S8 is extremely fast and capable of whatever task you’re going to need it for. It’s powerful enough to play games smoothly, play high resolution videos, and to run pro apps simultaneously.

On top of all that, the Samsung flagship treats you to a visual treat. The 2K curved display, which seems to have a bezel-less design, will make you not want to pry your eyes away from it.

What might be the Galaxy S8’s biggest weakness, however, is the fingerprint scanner. The front looks clean and exceptionally made, but the back seems to be rushed. The sensor was awkwardly placed beside the camera and as CNET puts it, you need to have the patience of a saint to use it as your unlocking method.

Another flaw, which Samsung can fix over time, is the Bixby assistant. It’s not mature enough to actually be your assistant, so you shouldn’t expect too much from it. Still, it’s a big step in the right direction for Samsung. We’ll just have to wait and see where it goes.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the hottest Android smartphone right now – there’s no doubt about that. However, will it still be able to hold its ground after the cheaper OnePlus 5 and the pure Android Google Pixel 2 come around? We’ll see.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]