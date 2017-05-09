Danielle Stislicki Update: Missing Woman’s Mom Makes Impassioned Plea at Missing Persons Day 2017 [Video]

Missing Persons Day 2017, an event dedicated to those who have disappeared in Michigan, was held just days ago and featured a passionate speech by the mother of Danielle Stislicki, who vanished over five months ago. Ann Stislicki spoke about her daughter and noted that all those who have missing loved ones must remain strong and never stop searching for them.

#finddani Danielle Stislicki Update: Michigan Media Offers Timeline In Missing Farmington Hills Woman Disappearance https://t.co/gWYLFMlHBX — Cia Young (@ciayoungwriter) May 3, 2017

Ann spoke to a crowd who had gathered to honor the state’s missing persons at Madonna University in Lavonia. She noted that local police have been hard at work on Danielle’s case and have given her moments of hope during these difficult times. Ann stated the following.

“Through the process, it was heartwarming to have the hope when I got the call from my police department to say, ‘We’re working on your case… we have hope that there’s resolution but we do want to let you know that we need to take a pausing moment because we have found someone who was missing for 40 years…'”

According to Ann, the police were sharing the story of someone who was in the audience and the person’s case has given her hope. She said, “…that has been keeping me going for the five months since my daughter, Danielle Ann Stislicki, has been the victim of a crime.”

Danielle Stislicki: Questions Remain About Missing Woman’s Case, As Her Parents Make Plea On Birthdays #FindDani https://t.co/Fgi3gmNeeR — MLM (@Melement) May 1, 2017

Ann further stated that Danielle disappeared from the parking lot of the MetLife building where she worked.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Sister-In-Law Dedicates Drag Show Performance To Missing Michigan Woman https://t.co/RqvYLkyo87 — Jamila Rose (@jamilarose890x) April 24, 2017

Danielle’s mother went on to describe her daughter with the following.

“Danielle was smart. Danielle was physically capable of keeping up with what she needed to in life and someone took that opportunity away from her.”

Throughout her moving speech, Ann emphasized that no matter what, all those with missing loved ones must stay strong and continue to search for and eventually find those who are missing.

To date, not much information has been released to the public by law enforcement officials regarding Danielle’s case. Farmington Hills police have confirmed she was the victim of a crime and have publicly stated that they are deliberately not releasing information about the case because the investigation is ongoing.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

DANIELLE STISLICKI: SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS KEEP CASE OF MISSING MICHIGAN WOMAN ALIVE AND ACTIVE IN PUBLIC EYE#FindDanihttps://t.co/F7PGYqbFhM — Kelly Lott (@KellyLott2) April 23, 2017

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,380, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,380.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

