Did Blake Shelton Sing About Miranda Lambert In Front Of Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’?

Blake Shelton performed his nostalgic new single “Every Time I Hear That Song” in front of Gwen Stefani and his fellow The Voice coaches on May 8, and many viewers believe things may have gotten “awkward” as the country star appeared to be inspired by ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

Many fans flocked to social media to speculate that Shelton’s new track “Every Time I Hear That Song” is more than likely inspired by Lambert and their 2015 divorce, with a number of social media users noting that Blake’s performance had to be a little “awkward” with girlfriend Gwen sitting just feet away from her boyfriend as he performed.

“Is it awkward that Gwen is digging the song that Blake clearly wrote about Miranda?? #TheVoice” @mam50 wrote after seeing Stefani’s reaction to Shelton’s performance, while The Voice viewer @TTWarbucks joked, “Blake singing [‘Every Time I Hear That Song’] on The Voice and Gwen Stefani’s looking to see if Miranda Lambert is in the crowd.”

“I absolutely love this song but think this is for Miranda Lambert some things you cannot ever forget,” @CindyKnde added after seeing Shelton perform, and The Voice fan @blshirk also alluded to Blake potentially thinking of his ex-wife during the song by tweeting out, “Is it awkward for Gwen to watch Blake sing [‘Every Time I Hear That Song’]. Does he really still think about Miranda?”

Blake’s performance comes mere weeks after he threw out a pretty serious diss to his former wife after Miranda referenced their divorce while accepting the ACM Award for Album of the Year for her most recent release The Weight of These Wings, which is thought to be about her and Shelton’s divorce.

Lambert alluded to her split with Shelton while accepting the award in April, as Us Weekly reported that Miranda thanked her fans for letting her “use her heartbreak” to write her album.

Miranda then performed the song “Tin Man,” which is also rumored to be about Blake, after which Shelton appeared to diss his former wife on social media.

Making it clear he wasn’t attending or watching the awards, Shelton told his followers that he was at home in Oklahoma where he’d been spending a lot of time with Gwen while sending out a diss by tweeting, “Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma…,” alongside a photo of himself with a drink outside just minutes after Lambert delivered her emotional performance.

Blake has never confirmed if “Every Time I Hear That Song” is about Miranda and did not have a hand in writing the song that was actually penned by Aimee Mayo, Chris Lindsey, Brad Warren and Brett Warren, though Shelton has admitted in the past that he chose a lot of music for his new album because he related to the lyrics in the wake of his and Lambert’s divorce.

Blake Shelton confirmed ahead of the release of his most recent album last year that the tracks were inspired by his life and relationships, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time that his 2015 divorce from Lambert and subsequent relationship with Stefani were both big inspirations for his new songs even if he himself didn’t write or co-write them.

“It doesn’t take, you know, a rocket scientist. If you have followed my career even a little bit in my life, you know what has happened with me,” Blake said, alluding to his and Lambert’s divorce and him now dating Stefani inspired his writing and track selection for If I’m Honest during the March 2016 interview.

“I can put my life experience, whether it’s a divorce or my new girlfriend, whatever those experiences are, whatever things that are happening in my life, I have an outlet for them,” Shelton said of his new album being inspired by his current and former loves. “I have music. I can write songs, I can sing about it,” Blake added.

Shelton also admitted that one song in particular on his album was about a broken relationship which he hinted could be Lambert while discussing his new music with E! News.

“It’s basically what it sounds like,” Shelton said of the track “Bet You Still Think About Me,” which Blake also didn’t co-write but features on his 2016 album.

“Whether you go through a divorce or a breakup or whatever, once you get past the anger and the frustration of it all, you kind of go into the sad part of it where it’s just like, ‘Gosh, how come that didn’t work out?'” Blake continued, hinting at Miranda and their surprising split almost two years ago.

Calling the track “sad,” Blake added, “That’s what this song is about… even though stuff didn’t work out, I bet you miss me a little bit.”

Do you think Blake Shelton’s new single “Every Time I Hear That Song” is about Miranda Lambert?

