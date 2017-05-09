Who Is Younes Bendjima? Everything You Need To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s New Man

Kourtney Kardashian has found a new, way younger than her, love interest, Younes Bendjima, to apparently annoy her long-time partner and father of her three kids, Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38-years-old, is openly hooking up with a hot 6’2″ model 15 years her junior, Younes Bendjima, a few days after a KUWTK episode showed Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian finding a woman in Scott Disick’s hotel room in Dubai.

Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, isn’t off the hook for his recent stunt. Disick hooking up with the mysterious woman, whose face on KUWTK was blurred out, in his hotel room apparently prompted Kourtney to publicly showcase her new hot boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

While TMZ sources say Kourtney Kardashian and 23-year-old Younes Bendjima have been casually dating since October last year, the reality star has decided to let everyone know that she’s hooking up with him only after her ex-partner Scott Disick publicly messed up with the hotel room scandal.

Kourtney Kardashian took Younes Bendjima for a walk on Tuesday, proudly showing the paparazzi in West Hollywood that she’s dating a 23-year-old hot, dark-haired model.

Little is known about Younes Bendjima, but The Sun has managed to put together quite a few fun facts about Kourtney Kardashian’s new love interest.

Younes Bendjima, who splits his time between Paris and New York City, and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly met in one of the nightclubs in Paris in October 2016. Interestingly, that was the same night Kourtney’s sister, Kim, was held at gunpoint and robbed by five masked men in her hotel room in the French capital.

Younes Bendjima, who was born in Algeria in 1993 and speaks fluent Arabic, English, and French, works in NYC as a model. Kourtney Kardashian and the 23-year-old former boxer, who has modeled for such major fashion brands as Givenchy, Hermes, Calvin Klein, Burberry, and Ralph Lauren, see each other regularly when they’re both in town.

Younes Bendjima was approached by a modeling scout in New York back in 2011 when he was only 17-years-old. And that’s where his modeling career took off, as the new love interest of Kourtney Kardashian went on to walk the catwalk for Givency in 2013.

While Younes Bendjima certainly gives Scott Disick a lot of headaches – especially considering that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex has recently publicly confessed that he still has feelings for the mother of his three children – Kourtney is not the first high-profile woman Younes has dated.

Younes Bendjima had reportedly split from his supermodel girlfriend Jourdan Dunn just a week before he started casually dating Kourtney Kardashian in October. Bendjima and Dunn met at the 2015 Met Gala in New York.

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians late last month, Scott Disick complained to his ex-girlfriend’s sister, Kim, that he had heard that Kourtney Kardashian was hooking up with another guy – apparently referring to Younes Bendjima.

And that information didn’t sit well with Scott Disick, who decided to seek revenge on the mother of his three young children, Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he split in July 2015, by hooking up with an unknown woman in his hotel room in Dubai. Since then, he has even been spotted with Ella Ross.

But the whole thing was caught on camera, and Kim Kardashian had a violent confrontation with the girl, who was hiding in Scott Disick’s bathroom, calling her “a wh*re” and “a tramp.”

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who turns 34-years-old later this month, dated for more than nine years since 2006 through 2015, it appears that the 38-year-old reality star is now into dating 23-year-olds.

Kourtney Kardashian has previously hooked up with Justin Bieber, who also happens to be 23-years-old, according to TMZ.

