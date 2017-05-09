Bill Clinton Teams Up With James Patterson To Write A Political Crime Thriller

Six months after his wife’s surprise election defeat to Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election, Bill Clinton has a new job. The former president is teaming up with author James Patterson to write a political crime thriller. Titled The President Is Missing, the novel is set to be released in June 2018, authored by Patterson with the help of Clinton.

According to the Telegraph, published by Penguin Random House, the novel is set to follow the plot of a presidential kidnapping, with the publisher promising that it will include details that “only a president can know.”

Bill Clinton is writing a thriller about a president. https://t.co/KIcib5xZSE pic.twitter.com/e1n05RprSV — Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2017

“Working on a book about a sitting president – drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works – has been a lot of fun,” Clinton said about writing the book with his friend James Patterson.

Patterson and Clinton’s friendship spans over 10 years, with the pair regularly playing golf together. Clinton described working with Patterson as “terrific,” adding “I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time.”

Clinton, who is known to be a keen reader of thrillers and mysteries, and Patterson first came up with the idea for the novel last year when the lawyer who they both retain suggested that they work together. However, according to the Guardian, they didn’t start work on the novel until late last year, after Clinton’s wife Hillary lost the presidential election to Donald Trump.

Patterson claimed that his collaboration with Clinton has given him a firsthand experience of the Oval Office, which had “uniquely informed” the book.

“I’m a storyteller, and President Clinton’s insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one,” he said. “It’s a rare combination – readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they’ll also be given an inside look into what it’s really like to be president.”

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

Hillary Clinton Congratulates French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron, Attacks Media

Former Presidents Bill Clinton And George H. W. Bush Hang Out In Houston And Share Socks

Jimmy Carter Voted For Bernie Sanders In The 2016 Primary, Carter Reveals During Talk

Prior to his newfound career as an author, Clinton served as 42nd president of the United States between 1993 and 2001. Prior to the presidency, he served multiple terms as the governor of Arkansas. During his time in office, First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton also rose to prominence before launching her own political career as her husband left office.

Following two terms as the first lady, Clinton served as the U.S. Senator from New York from 2001 to 2009, before launching her own presidential bid. Clinton ultimately lost that bid in the primary process to Barack Obama, whom she later served as 67th United States secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. Clinton later secured the Democratic party’s nomination in 2016 in a bid to become Obama’s successor, however, despite winning a plurality of the popular vote, Clinton lost the presidency to Trump.

During the aforementioned 2016 presidential election, Bill Clinton was a prominent advocate for his wife on the campaign trail. Clinton made multiple appearances in support of his wife, including at the Democratic National Convention.

“She is insatiably curious, she’s a natural leader, she’s a good organizer, and she’s the best darn change-maker I have ever met in my entire life,” Clinton said of his wife. “She has been around a long time. She sure has. And she has sure been worth every single year she has put into making people’s lives better.”

President Bill Clinton is co-writing a thriller with James Patterson. What's the plot line? A sitting U.S. President is missing … pic.twitter.com/lGW1oNbotK — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 8, 2017

Clinton might have hoped to return to the White House as the country’s First Gentleman had his wife secured victory in November. However, he now appears to have found a new career as a crime writer.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]