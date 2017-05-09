‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Used Harrison Ford And Ryan Gosling To Distract You – Here’s What You Missed

Blade Runner 2049 dropped a new trailer and, while the Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling led teaser presents a suspenseful crime thriller, there’s much more going on. Among the action and beautiful, yet dark, sci-fi imagery seen in the trailer, Blade Runner 2049 hints at a more insidious story, one which mirrors the present war between the classes and takes it one step further by suggesting neither side will remain in the dark for long. While a Ford and Gosling team up is capable of creating some heart-stopping thrills in itself, a deeper look at the new Blade Runner 2049 trailer unravels deeply implanted mysteries and thrills.

The New Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Sends Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling Back to the Future

You know his past. Discover his future. #BladeRunner2049 A post shared by #BladeRunner2049 (@bladerunnermovie) on May 4, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

In the first film, directed by Ridley Scott, 1982’s Blade Runner introduced fans to a future in which genetically engineered replicants rebelled against their oppressors and fought the legion of Blade Runners out to kill them. Now, Blastr reports that director Denis Villeneuve is taking that origin story and taking it a step further, blurring the line between humanity and its artificially created replicants.

The city presented in Blade Runner 2049 is reminiscent of Ridley Scott’s original vision, clinging to the idea of digitized ads running at every turn, perhaps warning viewers just how close we have become to realizing that vision of the future. Oddly enough, Villeneuve included an ad for Atari among the bombardment of product promotions, leaving one to wonder if Denis knows something that may surprise the rest of us.

Another point worthy of noting from the Blade Runner 2049 trailer is that these aren’t the replicants of the past. Long gone are the Nexus-6 replicants of the original Blade Runner. Instead, there has been an upgrade, something learned in the trailer, as Officer K (Ryan Gosling) tours the pyramid-like structure that houses the replicating center.

Lifeless replicants kept fresh in suspended animation might remind some of scenes from HBO’s Westworld.

Blade Runner 2049 Introduces a Cold-Hearted Jared Leto Villain

This tour of the replicating facility ultimately leads Officer K and viewers of this trailer to the dark premise of Blade Runner 2049, as explained by Jared Leto’s currently unnamed character. Gizmodo correctly points to Leto as something other than human and possibly lacking a soul or a conscience.

“Every civilization was built off the back of a disposable workhorse, but I can only make so many,” Leto utters in an emotionless tone.

Jared’s callously delivered words seem that much more chilling, as his unblinking ice blue eyes and the light at his neck indicates he’s something other than human. Obviously the director of the replicant production facility, Leto remains apathetic, even as he welcomes a new replicant to life.

“Happy Birthday,” he utters without an ounce of joy.

The Blade Runner 2049 trailer hints that the sequel is going to dive deeper into the mythology of the replicants, sharing more about their history, how they function in the future, and also giving a spine-chilling look at the production of their kind as merely another item mass produced for human privilege.

“There is an order to things,” Robin Wright says in the trailer.

While Jared Leto is definitely the villain, or a villain, Wright also plays another cold-blooded character in Blade Runner 2049. She further goes on to explain that there’s a division, a separation that creates animosity between different classes.

“The world is built on a wall that separates kind. Tell either side there is no wall, you’ve bought a war,” Robin explains in her Blade Runner 2049 role.

While the Blade Runner 2049 trailer hints at a deeper mystery revolving around the replicants and having to do with their creation, that truth is lost to Officer K. Ultimately, something sends Gosling’s character on a search for Rick Deckard in the hopes that the former Blade Runner can help him discover answers that someone is desperately trying to keep buried.

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]