Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Washington And Puts Bill Cassidy To The Test

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel opened his heart to viewers of his live talk show, revealing that his newborn son was having heart problems. One part of Kimmel’s emotional speech addressed the current political struggle over finalizing a new health care system that would meet the demands of both sides. As the host returned to his Jimmy Kimmel Live! duties this week, he again addressed those concerns, calling out politicians for their inactivity and biased views. Jimmy took that campaign for new health care reform one step further, as he compelled one senator, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, to submit to the current rules in obtaining health insurance coverage for his own family.

Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Washington Over Health Care Reform

The late night host began his first Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, since coming back from paternity leave, by thanking Washington for coming to an agreement on a new health care system that would benefit the millions of Americans. As People reports, Jimmy quickly revealed that he was being factitious in the face of continued debate over a set of laws that is risking the lives of Americans on both sides of the party line.

“I saved health insurance in America!” the 49-year-old late night host said on Monday. “Oh, I didn’t? They voted against it anyway? I really need to pay more attention to the news.”

Good did come of Kimmel’s first candid speech, however. He revealed that there was a spike in donations made to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in light of the news that his son would be having open heart surgery at the facility. Jimmy added that he and his wife feel grateful for the donations and plan to thank each donor with a special greeting card, though it may take some time to respond to each donor.

Mr. Kimmel also reacted to comments made by Newt Gingrich, who previously remarked that no hospital would turn away any child in need of emergency care.

“Yes, it is true that if you have an emergency they will do an operation, and that’s terrific if your baby’s health problems are all solved during that one visit. The only problem is that never, ever happens,” Kimmel fired back.

Jimmy continued by explaining that most medical conditions require visits to a primary physician, specialists, and surgeons, so it’s extremely rare for one visit to solve any medical condition.

As for his own son, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host reported that Billy is doing better, adding that he’s eating better and growing stronger.

Senator Bill Cassidy Proposes the “Jimmy Kimmel Test”

Bill Cassidy, the Republican senator from Louisiana, recently spoke about instituting what he termed the “Jimmy Kimmel Test” in light of the late night host’s recent remarks on the health care system. As Washington Examiner reports, Cassidy suggested the proposed test would be used in creating laws prohibiting hospitals from denying services to families for financial reasons.

“I’ll keep it simple,” Cassidy said. “The Jimmy Kimmel test, I think, should be that no family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can’t afford it. Can that be the Jimmy Kimmel test? Is that oversimplifying it?”

The Louisiana senator adds that he wouldn’t vote for any Obamacare replacement that can’t pass the “Jimmy Kimmel Test” and points out that the biggest hurtle is in finding a way to pay for such legislation.

Cassidy’s concern is for the middle class families who fell through the cracks with the initiation of Obamacare. Those not wealthy enough to foot the bill themselves and those not poor enough to qualify for government subsidies and discounts ended up paying high-cost premiums.

Senator Cassidy, who is also a gastroenterologist, has also urged his fellow lawmakers to get engaged, whether they’re liberals or conservatives. Cassidy suggests greater involvement is vital to solving differences and coming up with a new plan to replace Obamacare that will be satisfactory to all sides.

“Don’t just sit on the sidelines, engage. Don’t just wait to be called, you call,” said Cassidy.

