Are Kate Middleton, Prince William, And Prince Harry Plotting Against Prince Charles? Are They Avenging Diana?

Are Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry plotting something diabolical? Something revolutionary? Something a bit…Shakespearian? Do they wish to overthrow the first in line to the English throne? There are rumors that the trio are plotting against Prince Charles.

What is fueling all of these diabolical rumors? A television adaptation of the award-winning play, Charles III.

Recently shown on the BBC in England, the upcoming PBS production, Charles III will be aired on Mother’s Day, May 14 in the states. This fantasy story features the very real members of the royal family, taking place right after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In Charles III, Vanity Fair declares that Kate Middleton is portrayed as the Lady MacBeth-type figure. The next in line for the throne, Prince William, is shown as the popular, yet, browbeaten husband, pushed by his scheming wife to overthrow his controversial father. And what could be considered the two most uncomfortable parts of this production is bringing up the unconfirmed rumor of Harry’s questionable parentage, and the ghost of Princess Diana hovering over her children and her ex-husband, haunting them.

Granted, since the Middle Ages, the royal family has had a history of intrigues, backstabbing, and manipulation, yet Charles III was most likely created as a dramatic diversion for a royal hungry audience. Yet, some could say that the seeds of this production ring quite true. William, Kate, and Harry have really begun a revolution. And their influence is definitely the late Princess Diana.

Inquisitr recently reported that with Prince Philip stepping down from his duties, the Queen has demanded that the trio to give up such small charities, and “realign.” Instead of discussing the dark days after they lost their mother, William and Harry should be doing those traditional, old-style, royal duties like “opening tea shops” or national war commemorations, and showing a stiff upper lip the whole time.

Yet, will Prince William and Prince Harry go fully back to the old ways, when it is clear that they are walking the path that their beloved mother, Princess Diana, carved out for them? Couldn’t they do both?

In the past year, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton have become the relatable royals. The trio has been showing up at Heads Together events, often dressed down in jeans, and athletic gear, and boldly expressing their feelings, unlike no other royal had ever done before them. That is, except for Harry and Wills’ mother, Diana, the “People’s Princess.”

There is no doubt that the influence of Princess Diana holds strong over her sons. While neither prince has ever publicly stated that their goal is to make their grandmother, the queen, proud, or their father, Prince Charles, happy, the princes have both stated that it is their mother that they want to emulate. This is certainly no disrespect to their father or their grandmother. It is just that the loss of their mother at such a tender age profoundly affected the boys. It was not until recently that they revealed how painful their loss was, and how it has affected their lives.

Prince Harry recently confessed that all he ever wanted to do was make his mother proud. It is clear that doing the work to help others is the work that is very important in his life.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. When she died, there was a gaping hole, not just for us but also for a huge amount of people across the world. If I can try to fill a very small part of that, then job done.”

So, perhaps the production of Charles III is right about one thing: Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry are a catalyst for revolutionary change within the royal family. They have been proven very popular within Great Britain, as well as in other countries. For example, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were sent to France as a “charm offensive,” to sooth any irritation in the E.U. caused by the impending Brexit. They will be going to Germany and Poland soon as social ambassadors. Meanwhile, it appears that next in line Charles, and Camilla are relegated to the less popular “b team,” as they went to Romania, Italy, and Austria, three lovely, but lower-profile E.U. countries.

Will William, Catherine and Harry overthrow Prince Charles in a diabolical, Shakespearian way? Probably not. Yet, they are quickly winning over the hearts and minds of those very people who loved Princess Diana, and appear determined to continue on with the good work that she did. In this lies their quiet, royal revolution.

Do you think Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry are plotting against Prince Charles? Do you think that Princess Diana’s children want to follow in her footsteps?

[Featured Image by Stefan Warmth/WPA Pool/Getty Images]