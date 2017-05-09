Farrah Abraham Still Mourns For Baby Daddy, ‘Teen Mom’ Star Visits His Grave

Farrah Abraham visited the grave of ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood on the day of his birthday. The Teen Mom OG star shared this bittersweet moment on her Instagram, calling Derek “daddy” in the caption. Derek is the father of Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, but was tragically killed one month before Farrah gave birth.

In the photo, Derek’s grave has been decorated with flowers and ribbons in red, white and blue. Farrah also placed baseball bats and a stuffed puppy for her baby daddy.

“Happy Birthday Daddy Derek!” Farrah Abraham wrote. “We all love you so much thank you for always watching over us.”

Farrah Abraham was eight months pregnant when Derek Underwood died in a car accident on December 28, 2008. He was only 18 at the time. Farrah’s pregnancy and journey as a single teenage mother was featured on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and then on Teen Mom.

Farrah did not talk much about Derek and their relationship in those early shows. However, the 25-year-old reality star has been opening up about their past in recent years. On one episode of Teen Mom OG, Farrah revealed that she and Derek were no longer together at the time of his death. She narrated that the last time she saw Derek was when she was five months pregnant with Sophia, Wetpaint recapped.

Despite their rocky relationship, Farrah has always said in interviews how much in love she was with Derek as a teenager. According to People, Farrah said in an interview with Bethany Frankel that she would have ended up being married to Derek if he did not pass away.

“We would have definitely, probably gotten married and got to experience all those things in a marriage and let that blossom. And I probably wouldn’t be where I am if I had that life.”

In My Teenage Dream Ended, Farrah’s memoir, she described Derek as “my first love, my only true love.”

Farrah and Derek’s daughter Sophia just turned 8-years-old last February. Her birthday was featured on the last episode of Teen Mom OG. Farrah went all out for her daughter’s party, throwing the 8-year-old Sophia with a lavish slumber party for her girlfriends. The pajama party had a princess theme, complete with a red carpet and a surprise appearance by a Disney performer dressed as Belle. The sleepover also included facial and spa treatments for the girls. Even Sophia’s horse joined the celebration with pink and purple paint a la My Little Pony.

E! News reported that Farrah Abraham faced a backlash from fellow moms on social media over the celebration, which was done on a school night. However, the young mother clarified that the party was done on the night of President Weekend, which meant there was no school the next day.

Farrah got emotional when she composed a greeting for her daughter on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of Sophia as a newborn.

“Newborn to 8-years-old today at 10:25 a.m. you were born. I love you & I’m so proud of you! Your extremely bright, beautiful & the cutest baby boss. Over the 8 years you have brought so much to everyone’s life you have touch love, happiness and so much more and we can’t wait to see where you go from here.”

Meanwhile, Farrah is currently going through some major drama with her own mother. As seen on the Teen Mom OG episode, the reality star kicked her mom Debra out of her house after Sophia’s birthday party. Farrah was seen demanding Debra respect her rules and boundaries and complained that her mom was always throwing a “self-pity party.”

The two have always had problems with their mother-daughter relationship. Farrah Abraham even appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her mother to try to fix their issues.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV.

