‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Brady’s Return To Feature Explosive Story And Scandalous Secrets

Days Of Our Lives is bringing back many old characters, some of the fan favorites. One of those includes Sami Brady, played by Alison Sweeney. Even though the actress could not reveal her storyline, spoilers tease that she could be coming back with an explosive story that includes scandalous secrets.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

Even though Sami Brady will not be seen on Days Of Our Lives for quite some time, there are already hints of what to expect. According to Soap Central, DOOL spoilers for future episodes reveal that one Salem resident will return. Although it did not name Sami, it mentioned the individual would have an explosive story. It also teased that the same character will come with scandalous secrets.

Fans that love Alison Sweeney‘s character on DOOL know that she is known for scheming, scandals, and secrets. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in an interview, the actress wanted to be sure certain characteristics of Sami would not be forgotten if she returned. Stirring the pot and being a lovable troublemaker are two traits that viewers liked about her.

“So, when I was talking to them about coming back, I really wanted to stress that I feel there are parts about Sami that the fans really miss, and I know because they tweet me and they post on my Instagram and my Facebook page every day. So I wanted to emphasize that that’s the value really in me coming, and that’s what I would want to come back for, is to give the fans that feisty, troublemaking, pot-stirring Sami that they missed.”

Yesterday, it was announced that Sami is not the only character returning to Days Of Our Lives. Chandler Massey, who was one of the actors that played Will Horton is also coming back. The last time Will was seen, he was played by Guy Wilson. Sami’s son ended up being murdered by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), also known as the Necktie Killer. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Sweeney talked about how excited she was to be working with the “old Will” again.

“I’m so excited to work with Chandler again. It will be fun to see what they have in store for our characters.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chandler Massey made it sound like Will’s return wouldn’t be a flashback or dream sequence. It seems like he might be a character that returns from the dead.

“I am so excited to be bringing Will back to Salem! I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have planned. You won’t want to miss it!”

As fans know, new head writer Ron Carlivati is known for bringing back dead characters in other soap operas he has worked on. When it comes to Days Of Our Lives, fans have lost count of how many times Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) turned up alive. It is possible that Will could return to Salem with a bizarre story of how he faked his death. However, that is just a theory and fans won’t find out for sure until he shows up on television screens in September.

On social media, viewers are speculating on Will’s return to Salem. Some believe that Sami knew all along that her son was alive. Perhaps this is one of the scandalous secrets. There are also rumors that EJ DiMera (James Scott) could be returning to DOOL as well. As fans recall, after EJ died, Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson) injected a mysterious substance into his dead body. However, the scene was never explained and has been forgotten about by some viewers. It is possible that the storyline will resurface, which will explain some things.

What do you think will happen when Sami Brady returns to Salem? What kind of scandalous secrets and explosive story will Alison Sweeney’s character have for viewers? Does it have something to do with Will Horton’s return and EJ DiMera’s death on Days Of Our Lives?

