Will Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Mimic Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs’ Dating Pattern In 2017?

Kristen Stewart was in exploration mode during 2016, choosing to date a whole lot of different girls. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson has happily settled into his relationship with FKA Twigs, to whom he has been engaged for a few years. Possibly taking a cue from him, it looks like the 27-year-old actress is ready to commit to her current girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, as summer is making headway in Hollywood.

The Personal Shopper actress and Victoria’s Secret model have been dating for about five months, starting right before the end of 2016. Since then, they have been seen regularly together all over the world — including Los Angeles, Belfast, New Orleans, Milan, and New York — as they try to fit their busy schedules into their dating lives.

After almost half a year of trying it out, it looks like Kristen Stewart is ready to make the next step in her relationship — moving in with her girlfriend.

A source close to the model revealed to Us Weekly that the couple has “moved in together,” adding that “she spends all of her time” at the actress’ “four-bedroom spread in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood.”

This rumor comes after Kristen decided to skip the 2017 Met Gala. Many of her fans thought that she would use this high-profile event to cement her relationship with Stella by appearing together on the red carpet. Considering how the actress brought her ex-girlfriend Alicia Cargile on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, it was not out of the question that the couple could solidify their relationship at the gala.

However, the Twilight actress decided to not attend this year, leaving the Victoria’s Secret model to turn up the heat on the red carpet.

Metgala 2017 ! Thank you to @hm for this gorgeous dress and including me in supporting the arts ???? so much love to @ttmakarova and @hairbyadir for doing such beautiful work ???? A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on May 2, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

It is possible that the Hollywood actress is trying something different in how she handles her relationship in the public. The last time she flaunted her girlfriend on the red carpet, the relationship, despite making headlines, did not last long.

“[Kristen and St. Vincent] made a stylish pair at Thursday’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont in L.A,” reports Yahoo! Style. “They posed side by side without any kind of PDA, but with a cool confidence. They wore shades and K.Stew, who had her blond locks slicked back, kept her hands in her pockets and her iPhone at the ready.”

Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne's ex, St. Vincent, are now red carpet official: https://t.co/z2lyOXTgk1 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 29, 2016

‘[T]he women, who were seated by Emma Stone and Katy Perry, couldn’t resist getting hands on with the poodles that were part of the fashion show,” the report continued.

Choosing to keep her love off the red carpet may mean that the Personal Shopper actress is feeling good about this girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Kristen’s ex Robert Pattinson is still going steady with his fiancee, FKA Twigs. While they have not revealed any wedding plans, despite the fact that they have been engaged for a couple of years now, they still looked very much in love in Hollywood.

“Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs stepped out in Los Angeles for an intimate dinner on Friday night,” reports the Daily Mail. “The cute couple were seen dining at celebrity hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pattinson, 30, was dressed down in a shirt whilst Twigs, 29, wore a pretty dress.”

The Twilight actor has known for a long time that it works best for him when he keeps his love life out of the limelight. He and his girlfriend almost never speak about their relationship, even scoffing at wedding plans when some reports make the brave move to ask him about it.

