‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe And Gabi Join Forces, Can They Help Eli Forgive Valerie?

Days Of Our Lives fans are aware of the tension between Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and his mother, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams). Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) has approached Abe Carver (James Reynolds) in the past about Eli and Valerie’s relationship. However, new spoilers reveal that they will join forces and make the two confront each other and deal with their issues.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

#DaytimeEmmys #RedCarpet #DaysOfOurLives A post shared by Lamon Archey (@lamonarchey) on May 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Eli Grant has known for a long time the truth regarding his biological father. However, by the time he came to Salem, David was dead. This ruined any chance Eli had of meeting his father. He has gained an extended family, the Hortons, but he has not forgiven Valerie and wants nothing to do with her. Thanks to his growing relationship with Gabi on Days Of Our Lives, forgiveness and reconciliation might be in the near future.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, DOOL spoilers for Wednesday reveal that Abe and Gabi will set up a meeting for Eli and Valerie. They both want to see the mother and son reconcile, but for different reasons. For Abe Carver, it hurts him to see Valerie in so much pain. When it comes to Gabi, she understands Valerie’s decision because she is a mother herself. She also knows how it feels to not have a father in her life, so she can relate to Eli.

It isn’t known if Abe and Gabi’s plan will work. Eli’s wounds are still fresh and raw. It might be too soon for him to consider forgiving his mother. However, Gabi is doing a good job of laying the groundwork. She has already said positive things to Eli about his mother. She has also touched on the subject that Valerie was probably just trying to protect her son.

One thing that Gabi and Valerie have in common is the trouble they have with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Desperate to keep Eli away from Gabi, she picked a fight with the young woman and then faked a heart attack when Eli approached. Thanks to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) giving Eli a history lesson, the FBI agent realized that Julie’s “health scare” might not have been Gabi’s fault.

#36 ????~ @jeremiahlazo A post shared by Lamon Archey (@lamonarchey) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

What is interesting about Julie’s hatred for Gabi on Days Of Our Lives is that she wasn’t always a perfect person. When the children in Salem were aged up to teenagers, Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni) was behaving recklessly. At the time, Julie told Ciara about her past, and some of the shady things she did when she was younger. While it is true that Julie has every right to mourn the death of a loved one, Nick wasn’t an innocent victim.

As for Valerie on Days Of Our Lives, Julie is angry that she kept David having a child a secret for so many years. However, Julie blamed herself after David’s death for not being closer to her son. They pushed each other’s buttons, so they lived far away from one another. However, she knows the guilt that one feels when there is a separation between a parent and their child, whether it is an emotional or physical distance. Oddly, this is exactly what she is doing to Eli and Valerie. She is fueling the flames and creating a distance between them. If something were to happen to Valerie, Eli would feel tremendous guilt. Julie should know this better than anyone.

What do you think is going to happen with Eli and Valerie on Days Of Our Lives? Can Abe and Gabi convince the two to talk things out? Can the mother and son ever get back the relationship they once had?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]