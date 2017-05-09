Warning: The above video contains explicit language.

Conrad Hilton is still behind bars, and the Hilton family is trying to use this current arrest for violating a protective order, car theft, and attempted breaking and entering — among other charges — to get him the help he desperately needs. He is being held on $60,000 bail and is represented by lawyer Robert Shapiro of OJ Simpson fame. However, Shapiro and the Hilton family only want him released on the condition that he gets hospitalized to finally receive some help.

But after the charges are all levied against Paris Hilton’s younger brother, Conrad Hilton, it seems probable that after his hospitalization, he will have to do some time behind bars. Just this weekend, Conrad Hilton, 23, showed up at the home of his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Salomon, 21, at 4 a.m. after stealing Salomon’s father Rick Salomon’s Bentley and then trying to break into Hunter’s mother’s house. What makes this worse is that Hunter Salomon has a restraining order against Conrad Hilton, and with this latest event, he has violated that order.

Robert Shapiro will appear in court today with Conrad Hilton, and Shapiro will ask the judge to impose the condition that Hilton agrees to go to the hospital and seek help. According to Shapiro and members of the Hilton family, Conrad Hilton’s behavior lately has been “bizarre and unusual.”

In an odd series of events, Conrad Hilton stole Rick Salomon’s Bentley from his home in the early hours of Saturday morning and then drove it to the home of Salomon’s ex-wife, E.G. Daily, where Hunter Salomon was living, and attempted to break into the house. The restraining order against Hilton bars him from these places and people because Hilton had been stalking Hunter Salomon for some time.

This garbage bag really tried coming for us?!?! BITCH GO DO ANOTHER RAIL AND STAY IN YOUR LANE. #ConradHilton #SayNoToDrugs #HunterDailySalomon A post shared by David (@prince_of_panic) on May 8, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Before Conrad Hilton could make his way into the residence where Hunter Salomon was sleeping, her mother, Daily, called the police, and that’s when Conrad Hilton took the situation to a whole new level. According to reports, he started screaming slurs of a racist and homophobic nature. First, he insisted that the officer who cuffed and then searched him had touched his penis, and called that man a gay slur. He then called the officer filming the arrest a nasty word for a person of color.

But then Conrad Hilton made a classic mistake that D-list celebrities seem to make: he was puzzled that the police didn’t know who he was.

“I’m Conrad motherf***ing Hilton, don’t you forget it.”

But this isn’t Conrad Hilton’s first or even second brush with the law; he went on a tirade on a British Airways flight back in 2014 that eventually landed him in jail after a plea deal. Flipping out on an airplane involves federal charges, so there was no getting out of it. The instructions went out that everyone had to turn off their cell phones, but Hilton refused. He then went to the bathroom, where he was found smoking a joint. When he was told that this too was unacceptable, he punched a bulkhead in business class and started screaming.

“I will f**king own anyone on this flight; they are f**king peasants!”

Siblings ❤ #ParisHilton #NickyHilton #BarronHilton #ConradHilton A post shared by Nicky, Kathy & Paris Hilton❤ ✨ (@hiltonempresses) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

Conrad Hilton reportedly continued to wander the plane, terrorizing the crew and other passengers. A flight attendant followed him in an attempt to control him, and he continued to get into her face.

“I am going to f***ing kill you! I will f***ing rip through you!… I will f***ing own you!”

Eventually, they were able to restrain Conrad Hilton for the rest of the flight until they landed and federal agents and police removed him from the plane. Hilton received six months in jail and served two.

Do you think Conrad Hilton will receive jail time for grand theft auto and violating the restraining order, or do you think he will end up pleading insanity and instead serve time in a mental hospital?

[Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]