First Look At The OnePlus 5 Teased Ahead Of Release Date, Specs And Price To Challenge The Samsung Galaxy S8

The OnePlus 5 is a Chinese smartphone that has earned the interest of the worldwide mobile community due to its predecessor’s great reputation. The brand is now known to be a flagship killer, offering top-notch specs that can compete with the mainstream flagships and a price that can’t be beat.

Here’s What The OnePlus 5 Looks Like

Interested what this year’s flagship killer looks like? The OnePlus 5 is not releasing until summer, but OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei gives us an idea what design they’re going for this year.

He recently shared a photo of what looks to be the OnePlus 5’s reflection on Instagram Stories, as you can see above. It shows dual cameras at the back with a larger bulky frame. It is unknown though, if it is the phone itself or if it has a case on. What this confirms, if it really is the upcoming smartphone, is that the device will sport a horizontal dual-camera set-up.

This would be in contrast to the leaked OnePlus 5 sketches reported by GSMArena. Alleged hand-drawn photos of the phone made its way to the internet, showing a vertical dual-lens camera and a dual-tone rear chassis. The drawings were very detailed, even laying out a ceramic “window” that encases the camera and also revealing a dual-lens front camera.

The sketches make it authentic enough for people to believe, but Pei is obviously a more trustworthy source here. Thus, it’s safe to say that we won’t be seeing a OnePlus 5 with vertically-arranged dual cameras and a ceramic window.

Still, it would be nice to see the front-camera set-up on the real one. It will make the OnePlus 5 more appealing to the younger crowd who are always looking to take their selfie game to another level.

OnePlus 5’s Specs Will Make The Galaxy S8 Worry

The Galaxy S8 has set the standard bar high for all the flagships yet to be released this year, but OnePlus 5 has nothing to worry about. It is believed to be not that different from the Samsung flagship in terms of specs.

High-performance parts such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage are to be expected of the OnePlus 5, along with a possible 8GB/256GB configuration later on, BGR reports. A 3,600 mAh battery has also been tipped to come with fast charging technology, and a USB Type-C port is only expected alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As good as these specs may sound, OnePlus 5’s biggest charm will be its price. The Galaxy S8 costs about $750, which should be roughly the same as other mainstream flagships. There are even talks of the iPhone 8 being at $1,000.

On the other hand, there’s a OnePlus flagship with a proven track record of great performance and happy owners. According to the OppoMart’s seemingly premature listing of the OnePlus 5 on its website, it will only cost about $449, meaning that you can almost buy two for the price of one Galaxy S8.

OnePlus 5 Listed on OppoMart with Full Specifications and $449 Pricing https://t.co/x8Jj5MwiBG pic.twitter.com/pfQ7C2G3Zm — Android Digest (@AndroidDigest) May 5, 2017

But take note that the listing may be inaccurate. The phone depicted in the photo does not look anywhere near the phone teased by Pei so it may not be a reliable source of information. Still, it is in line with the prices of other OnePlus handsets.

Of course, there are a lot of factors involved when choosing a smartphone so the more expensive flagship may be preferable to you. But if you just want a cheap device that is almost as capable as the leading smartphone, then the OnePlus 5 is definitely worth considering.

[Featured Image by Răzvan Băltărețu/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY-SA 2.0]