Is Kailyn Lowry Dating Someone New? Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Spotted With Mystery Man At The 2017 MTV Awards

Kailyn Lowry dating rumors have emerged despite the Teen Mom 2 star’s very pregnant state and amidst all the baby daddy drama with Chris Lopez and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Soon after the news broke about the true identity of the father of her unborn child, the 25-year-old MTV star has become the talk of town yet again after being seen with another man in Los Angeles during Sunday’s 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

According to E! News, the celebrity who has recently gone viral online for the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga was joined with a man who hasn’t been identified when she went on a getaway in L.A.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet revealed that the mother-of-two “insisted” that the guy she was with was only a friend, although the insider seem unconvinced, sparking the Kailyn Lowry dating rumors.

“She insisted he was just a friend but then they did a Snapchat of them in bed together.”

On top of that, the insider revealed how her ex-husband and Teen Mom 2 co-star Javi Marroquin reacted to the Snapchat photo.

“She was upset by the negative response to the Snap. [Her ex] Javi Marroquin was especially angry about it and let her know.”

Javi is Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy no. 2 who fathered Lincoln. He has so far been the most outspoken out of the Teen Mom 2 star’s exes and has even made a statement about the Snap via Radar Online.

“It’s just sad. It makes me sad for the boys. I have nothing else to say about her,” he told the outlet.

Hours later, the 24-year-old father posted this on his Twitter.

???????? lol I'm disgusted — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) May 7, 2017

And, as far as we know, the Kailyn Lowry dating history ended with her third baby daddy who we now know to be Chris Lopez with whom she had “nothing to do with” now that they have split.

“She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father,” the source tells E!.

“She plans on raising the baby on her own.”

On top of that, the outlet claimed that Kailyn isn’t expecting and won’t be asking for any form of support from Lopez in raising her child as she said so in her blog.

Interestingly, she has not said anything on her official website about the Kailyn Lowry dating rumors going around. Instead, she reposted the following Tweet about never paying attention rumors.

Never pay attention to the rumors and what they assume. — DC ???? (@ttcu1) May 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Chris Lopez finally reacted on Twitter on the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy issue. Based on a series of his Tweets on May 8, Lopez is trying to stay quiet and not react on the issue.

I wanna vent but i know it aint safe — Humbl H$tlr???? (@chris3zero2) May 7, 2017

When he finally decided to say something, it went like this.

For now, Kailyn Lowry dating rumors are being ignored by the soon-to-be-mother who is already seven months through her third pregnancy.

“She’s seven months pregnant and ready for the birth,” the insider told E! News.

“She keeps saying how she can’t wait for the baby to come. She says she doesn’t know if it’s a boy or girl. She wants to be surprised.”

She is also focused on making sure to provide everything her baby might need once he or she arrives in this world based on what she wrote on her blog.

“I am so excited about all the new baby things that I’ve gotten because it’s been some time since I’ve bought cute baby things!”

“I thought it would be fun as I’ve been sharing some of the cute gifts that I’ve gotten in the mail to round up some of my favorite things so far that I just love,” she added.

