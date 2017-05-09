Smartphone Price Comparison: Android Phones That Stack Up To The iPhone 7

It’s not a surprise that everyone wants the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Since they’re designed by Apple, it may be too much for most users’ tastes and wallets. And, the idea of buying a knockoff isn’t a good idea. Since it wouldn’t be an authentic Apple phone, it may not support iOS apps. Did you know that some of the best Android phones stack up to the iPhone 7?

According to KnowTechie, Versus released an infographic that reveals the iPhone’s biggest competitor is the Samsung Galaxy S series. The best contender for the iPhone 7 is the Galaxy S7. Samsung’s latest flagship phone is also popular. It’s no secret that Apple and Samsung have been dominating the smartphone market in the U.S.

While the iPhone 7 is bigger in screen size, the S7 has a vastly improved main camera. It all matters whether a larger screen or camera is more important to you.

The iPhone 7 features a 4-inch screen, 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm dimensions, a 12-mp camera, and iOS 9 software. It mostly retails for $399. The Galaxy S7 features 5.5-inch screen, 143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8 mm dimensions, 12-mp camera, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. It’s also a little steep with its retail price of $694. But, there are some retailers that offer the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for around the same price.

There are also some other Android phones that stack up to the iPhone or even the iPod Touch. Here are some other Android phones that the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus stack up to, according to The Verge. You can also view a rundown comparison of each of the phones at the source.

Galaxy Note 7

Galaxy S7 Edge

LG G5

Nexus 6P

Smartphones have replaced portable media players and MP3 players over the years. It’s been a while since Apple has updated the iPod Touch since the tech giant is focused on the iPhone, iPad, and iPad Mini.

You may want to dish out $200 or more for an iPod Touch. It’s great to not have a device that doesn’t make calls, send text messages, or doesn’t require a monthly fee. But, you can save money on an Android phone and not activate on a service plan. According to liliputing.com, Walmart and Best Buy are offering Android phones for as little as $20.

Walmart is offering the Alcatel Pixi 4 for $19.88, as of Saturday, May 6, 2017. It features a 4.5 inch, 854 x 480-pixel display, 1 GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a microSD card slot, front and rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, an 1890 mAh battery, and Android 6.0 software. It’s ideal for web browsing, listening to music, and playing light games.

But, it comes with a catch. If you do buy the Alcatel Pixi 4, then you will be tied to Walmart’s Family Mobile Service, with plans starting at $25 per month. On the other hand, Best Buy is offering the ZTE Midnight Pro 4G LTE for $19.99. It features a 5-inch screen, 854 x 480-pixel display, Snapdragon 210 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a microSDHC card reader, and a 2,300 mAh battery.

While it’s larger than the Alcatel phone, it comes with a bigger battery. It also comes pre-installed with the Android 5.1, which is an older version of Google’s mobile operating system. Both phones include Google Mobile Services and Google Play Store. If you don’t want to set up a Google account, then you can use a third-party app such as F-Droid.

Smartphone price comparison doesn’t have to be difficult. It all depends on how you want to use your smartphone and what features are important to you. If you only want to use your phone as a media player, then you may want a cheap Android phone. If you want something that’s on-par with the iPhone 7, then you have to be willing to spend more money.

[Featured image by Stephen Lam/Getty Images]