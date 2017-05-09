Kim Kardashian Wannabe: Blac Chyna Accused Of Copying Kim’s Style Multiple Times, Who Looks Better? [PHOTOS]

Blac Chyna is channeling her inner Kim Kardashian with a look strikingly similar to her supposed sister-in-law.

The 28-year-old video vixen is being labeled a Kim Kardashian wannabe after she allegedly mimicked the reality star’s latest look. It can be recalled that on Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star teased an all-pink ensemble on Snapchat.

The mother of two shared some behind-the-scenes clip during a photo shoot where she donned a pink bra top and matching bottoms accentuated with a tan fur coat. The 36-year-old reality star also rocked a bubblegum pink wig.

And it looks like Blac Chyna easily became a fan of Kim Kardashian’s new look. Just hours before Kanye West’s wife debuted her pink hair, the voluptuous model took to her Snapchat and showed off a strikingly similar look.

In one of her posts, Blac Chyna can be seen flaunting her famous post-baby figure in a sheer camouflage dress, slightly exposing her curves and derrière. She then provocatively twerked showing off her behind.

Another post featured Blac Chyna donning a pair of diamond-encrusted sunglasses matched with the same pink locks that Kim Kardashian is rocking.

Many were quick to notice how Blac Chyna appeared to be copying Kim Kardashian’s style pointing out that her change in looks and its timing might not be just a mere coincidence. Some even noted that the Lashed Bar owner was evidently a copycat of Kim on multiple occasions.

Just recently, Rob Kardashian’s on-and-off girlfriend was spotted wearing a familiar white swimsuit. Blac Chyna basks in the sun with a high-cut bottom and low-cut back one-piece which appears to be almost identical to Kim Kardashian’s which she wore in one of her sultry selfies in 2013.

While pregnant, Blac Chyna also wore a see-through dress showing off her bulging baby bump. Kim Kardashian wore almost the same see-through lace trouser when she was pregnant as well.

The two also have their own emojis — Kimoji for Kim Kardashian and Chymoji for Blac Chyna. Both also have a pregnant emoji of themselves. Aside from that, Blac Chyna also appeared to be a fan of Kim’s waist trainer trend.

Other similarities include hairstyles, hair colors and other fashion statements.

Kim Kardashian Wannabe: Blac Chyna Accused Of Copying Kim’s Style Multiple Times, Who Looks Better? [PHOTOS] Blac Chyna and Kim Kardashian Wet Hair Look

Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Long Blonde Hair

Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Sleek Long Hair

chymoji and kimoji

Blac Chyna may or may not really be trying to copy Kim Kardashian, but the two reality stars have undeniable similarities. Perhaps, the fact that the two used to be close friends played a huge factor in their fashion preferences.

Back in 2013, Blac Chyna and Kim Kardashian were reportedly spending a lot of time together, hanging out as close pals. The two have established a friendship even before Rob Kardashian came into the picture.

In fact, they became really close that Kim Kardashian even invited Blac Chyna and her then-fiancé Tyga to attend her wedding. The former couple did attend the lavish nuptials in Italy and even shared a snap of the moment.

Hey Girlllllll ???? @kimkardashian A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 28, 2016 at 1:28am PDT

Eventually, their friendship seemed to take a different turn especially when Tyga started dating Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Rumors claimed that Tyga ditched Blac Chyna to be with the cosmetics mogul. Tyga and Blac Chyna have a son together, King Cairo.

However, things started to look again for the two when Blac Chyna’s romance with Rob Kardashian started. Apparently, the controversial relationship paved the way for Blac Chyna and Kim Kardashian to rekindle their friendship — but not for long.

Recently, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters voiced out their opposition about Rob and Blac Chyna’s drama and stress-filled romance. The famous sisters did not hold back in labeling the relationship “toxic” and “unhealthy.”

It can be recalled that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been in multiple breaks in their relationship but still ended up being together. The sisters think it’s about time to put a stop to it for good.

“I’ve always felt that them as a couple just isn’t that healthy, and I think they know that too,” Kim Kardashian said. “Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame it on Chyna. This just all has to stop.”

“It’s so clear what this relationship is. They’re just not meant to be with each other.”

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]