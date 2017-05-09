Mother’s Day 2017: Six Cool Last-Minute Gifts To Give Mom

It’s awful enough to forget about Mother’s Day but sometimes it happens, especially when you’re too preoccupied or busy with work. People won’t have enough time to go shopping and spend hours looking for the perfect gift for mom. But the best gift could just be out there and one does not need to dwell on it so much. There are last-minute gift ideas for Mother’s Day 2017 that are just adorable and special as lavish ones, whether your mom is into traveling, gadgets or cookware.

1.Cosmetics Bags

If your mother is into cosmetics more than you do, you know she would appreciate anything that would help her organize all the makeup products. While cosmetics organizers usually come small to easily fit inside mom’s bag, why not give her an oversized one for Mother’s Day 2017? An XL case would fit all mom’s cosmetics, which also means it’s easier for her to toss it in her travel baggage. LeSportsac makes large cosmetics case and one of their cute collaboration is with Rifle Paper Co. The XL bag comes in cute prints as well.

2. Passport holder

Chances are, your siblings or even dad may have already booked mom for a tropical vacation somewhere for Mother’s Day 2017. They beat you to it but that doesn’t mean you won’t get her anything meaningful. A chic passport holder is the best gift you can give her. These items come in lovely and cute designs that mom will surely appreciate. There are many online shops that sell stylish passport holders. Kate Spade has tons of them you would want to check out.

3. Housewares

Because mom loves her home, why not give her something that would look great in her dining room, for instance? A coaster would be a great Mother’s Day gift this year, especially when it comes in unique designs. Etsy has tons of coaster designs and all of them are pretty, you might be confused which one to get. Does mom like abstract designs or is she more into the nature-inspired designs like coasters made from tree slices?

4. Plant Kit

Give your green-thumb mother a new hobby this Mother’s Day with a seed pod kit, particularly Miracle-Gro Aerogarden, which lets her grow fresh fruits and herbs all year-round. Amazon is offering this cool device at an affordable price.

5. Smart Kitchen Gadget

If your mom is a foodie, and at the same time appreciates the modern tech, a smart kitchen gadget is what she’ll need. There’s actually a smart oven that stores cooking programs, which will make the task easy for mom on a lazy day. With a smart kitchen device, meals are always perfectly made. Mom can program her cooking and leave it while she goes on to attend one of her favorite soaps. These devices don’t come cheap though, but it’s for mom so it would be acceptable.

6. Portable Wine Glass

This idea listed by Dodo Burd is genius especially for moms who enjoy their glass of wine. Your mom would definitely appreciate this gift this Mother’s Day because there are times when she needs to have a drink but she doesn’t have a glass with her. It’s a neat gift for mothers who like to travel. The cool thing about this item is that it seals the drink real tight so spills can be avoided when the item is tossed around.

If all else fails, there’s always the option to cook for mom and let her sit back and relax during the special day. You can also order some bouquet of her favorite flowers. Whatever you have in mind to give your mom, she will surely appreciate it – big or small. After all, it’s the thought that always counts.

[Featured Image by shironosov/iStock]