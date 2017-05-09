Is Harry Styles Dating Tess Ward? Former 1D Singer ‘Besotted’ With The ‘Naked Diet’ Chef, Report Claims

Harry Styles dating rumors are now circulating online as a report suggests that he had been secretly seeing London-based food blogger Tess Ward who penned the Naked Diet.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old former One Direction member who has recently launched his solo career in the music industry may already be off the market so soon as friends allegedly close to the singer reveal that he is dating the British chef.

Let's go back…. best food in tulum (average company) ???? @emmahoareau @hartwoodtulum #ff A post shared by Tess Ward (@tessward) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Apparently, the two were introduced to each other by mutual friends who now claim that the duo may be in for a long-term relationship, as indicated in the Harry Styles dating rumors.

“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them,” The Sun’s source reportedly close to the pair said.

Based on the insider’s statements, Harry and Tess have immediately hit it off after finding out that they have a lot of things in common.

“They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly.”

So far, the two have seen each other several times while the singer is in London and have already brought his new girl around town to meet his friends based on Harry Styles dating rumors.

“They’ve been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he’s already introduced Tess to some of his close friends including his personal stylist Lou Teasdale,” the source added.

By the looks of it, Harry has been swept out of his feet by the Naked Diet author contrary to his previous relationships.

“This really seems different to Harry’s past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn’t want to risk messing this one up.”

Based on Harry Styles dating history, the musician has varying taste in women as he had previously dated pop star Taylor Swift as well as reality TV star Kendall Jenner. As it turns out, his relationships with both women ended up badly.

At one point, he considered his relationship with Taylor Swift as a “learning experience” as the 23-year-old “Sign of the Times” singer opened up to Billboard about it.

“Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong,” Harry said at the time.

“And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk… but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best s–t ever. So thank you.”

The outlet also noted how the two songwriters may have had a secret dialogue through their songs, something that Harry refused to confirm.

“I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about,” he said.

“That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”

As it seems, Harry Styles dating Tess Ward appears to be a fresh start for the singer—that is, if the rumors are true.

Unfortunately, Styles’ rep declined to comment on the matter when People tried to reach out to them.

According to the outlet, the 23-year-old 1D member claimed that he had been single for more than one year last month as he tells Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 that he had been busy with his career to have time for it.

“I haven’t dated in a long time. I went away to do the movie then did the album, so I haven’t in a while.”

If rumors about Harry Styles dating Tess Ward were true, then the Naked Diet chef may be someone really special for him tobe able to open his heart once again.

