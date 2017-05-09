Tracking Trump: Reporters Find Photos Of Trump From Instagram’s Geo-Tagging Feature [Photos]

President Donald Trump disembarked from Air Force One, as seen in the above photo at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Sunday, May 7. President Trump came home to the White House in Washington, D.C., in the wake of a weekend spent at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, which is the New Jersey golf course where Trump was photographed playing golf on Saturday, as reported by the Inquisitr. Trump’s golfing photo went viral after Trump had taken to Twitter to proclaim he would spend time in Bedminster to save money and attend “meetings!”

The photos of Trump golfing that reporters and lay people found on Saturday came via the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster geo-tagging feature. It’s a photo that has not appeared via traditional means of finding images of presidents, such as via a search for “Trump” in the Associated Press image gallery, sorted by the newest photos uploaded therein.

Nor could the photo of Trump golfing in New Jersey be found via the Getty Images gallery of newest photos somehow related to Trump.

Such is the world of presidency during the time of social media. As reported by CBS News, reporters are scouring Instagram and taking full advantage of their geo-tagging locations in order to find information about where in the world Trump might be, even as the White House press corp might be partially left in the dark at times.

Therefore, while some photos of Trump hanging close to Melania’s ear and standing behind Melania while the duo attended a dinner to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea during WWII can only be seen via traditional image providers, in the new world of social media — citizen journalists are capturing other photos by virtue of being at Trump properties at the right time.

Therefore, when Omarosa had her wedding at the Trump International Hotel in D.C., as reported by the Inquisitr, it was easy to find candid photos of Omarosa that others and Omarosa herself may have uploaded to Instagram and Twitter by using their geo-location tags.

Those wanting to keep up with President Trump’s goings and comings would do well to look at the newest photos from the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. on Instagram, or the Trump International Hotel on Twitter, which Twitter makes harder to locate than Instagram.

There’s also the Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C. geo-tag location on Instagram, which has intriguing photos of scenes of nature, golfers, and Photoshopped images of Trump.

Other locations of Trump properties, like the Trump International Hotel & Tower Toronto show plenty of selfies and photos of tourists “styling and profiling, ‘wile’ in” Trump hotels, but could one day very well show the president himself, if President Trump decides to pop in announced or unannounced at the Trump property.

Searching for Trump via Instagram’s search box, paying attention to the location tags and not the hashtags and Instagram accounts, results in locations as varied as Trump National Golf Club Charlotte to Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, located in Florida.

There’s the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago geo-tag, and the Trump International Hotel & Tower New York-Central Park location.

Although Instagram doesn’t appear to have a way on the onset to turn on mobile notifications for locations, such as when someone would upload a photo to one of the above Trump locations, like they allow for mobile notifications of specific Instagram accounts — that means intrepid reporters would have to check the Trump property geo-tags often to determine if any social media users have uploaded photos and videos of Trump therein.

