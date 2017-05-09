‘The Walking Dead’: Steven Yeun On Who Glenn’s Ghost Should Be Haunting, Reflecting On ‘TWD’ Death, And More

The Walking Dead Season 8 is currently filming. It has been a long time since Glenn Rhee died on the AMC series, but fans are still talking about it. Recently, Steven Yeun was asked questions from fans. One question was his thoughts on Glenn’s death. Another one was more interesting. The fan asked who Glenn’s ghost should be haunting.

Possible TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are caught up with Season 7.

The Calgary Sun reported what happened at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, where Steven Yeun made an appearance. The final event was at the Stampede Corral, in which The Walking Dead actor participated in a panel discussion. Fans were able to ask questions, and some of them were pretty interesting. One was who Glenn’s ghost should be haunting.

Yeun thinks that as a ghost, Glenn Rhee should haunt Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). Fans shouldn’t be too surprised at this answer since Eugene has done some questionable things. Even though Eugene is terrified and was expected that he would tell Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) what he wanted to hear, some feel Eugene is going too far. There are even viewers who believe that he has switched sides, while others have faith that Eugene has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Regarding Glenn’s death on TWD, fans are still having a hard time coping with the loss. There are a few who have even stopped watching The Walking Dead as a result. However, Yeun is glad that his character had an epic death and that it was Negan who killed him.

“If that death was going to happen, I didn’t want it to go to someone else. Not because I was being altruistic or anything like that, if anything I was being selfish. That’s a bada** death. It really sucks to watch, but the reason why it sucks to watch is because it was Glenn and because of what it means and it had to happen that way. I would have felt an incompleteness in my journey as an actor through the course of Glenn if it had gone to somebody else.”

As fans know, Steven Yeun recently became a father. He got to put his parenting skills to the test when a little boy asked why Glenn had to die.

“That’s just what happened. I’m sorry it happened. Sometimes things aren’t fair. But the world balances things out, somehow, some way. So keep watching… Watch it with an adult!”

Even though the rest of the cast is filming The Walking Dead Season 8, Yeun is no longer part of the show. He admits that it is strange knowing that he is still in Los Angeles while everyone else is in Georgia. However, the actor explained that they still keep in touch and he remains a fan of the television show. There is sadness to knowing he is no longer on TWD, but is happily looking forward to the future.

Since exiting TWD, Yeun has been keeping busy. He is a newlywed and his wife gave birth to their first child in March. His recent acting credits include Trollhunters, Voltron, Mayhem, and Okja. He is also the voice of Bo The Donkey in The Star and Tony Chu in Chew.

What do you think of what Steven Yeun had to say about Glenn’s death in The Walking Dead? Do you agree that Glenn’s ghost should be haunting Eugene Porter for his recent behavior? If the character were still alive on the TV show, how do you believe he would be handling the war against Negan and the Saviors?

