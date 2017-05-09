New Images For ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3, Episode 1 Reveal Two Characters Will Be Reunited

Fear the Walking Dead will be returning to AMC with Season 3 on June 4. Already, AMC have released key artwork and a new trailer for the upcoming season. Now, let’s take a look at the brand new images just released for Season 3.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

AMC is gearing up for the return of Fear the Walking Dead on June 4. As fans eagerly count down the days, AMC has released the title and synopsis for Episode 1. The official synopsis for Episode 1 (titled “Eye of the Beholder”) is below.

“The Clark family find themselves in a dire predicament. They must work together to discover a path to safety.”

AMC have also released a multitude of new images related directly to Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3. Along with these images, are also several from Episodes 2 and 3. As yet, no details have been released on the titles of these episodes.

Of interest to note in these newly released images from Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead is the possible introduction of a new family. Some images released by AMC reveal two characters with the surname of Otto, indicating they could be related.

Daniel Sharman will play a character called Troy Otto in Season 3. He is seen in two images from Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead. Both images show him in army fatigues. Although, one image shows him with a bloody patch over his eye, indicating he will likely be injured in the first episode of Season 3.

Further more, the next Otto image reveals a spoiler for those wondering just how soon Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) will be reunited with her son, Nick (Frank Dillane). Dayton Callie is introduced as a character called Jeremiah Otto. He is seen talking to Madison and Nick, indicating Episode 1 will be when Madison and Nick are reunited.

AMC have also indicated that the previously released image of Nick and Luciana (Danay Garcia) in a tunnel is from Episode 1 as well. Along with this, another image from Episode 1 shows Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis) carrying Luciana away from a group of the infected, indicating she is injured or unable to escape. Both characters appear blood-smeared.

So, how badly is Luciana injured in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead? Only by tuning into the Season 3 premiere will reveal the answer! In the meantime, you can view the newly released stills from Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Flickering Myth have also released further stills from Season 3 which can be viewed here. Their images provide character shots of existing, as well as new characters, from Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead.

The official synopsis for Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead is below.

“As Fear the Walking Dead returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent region formerly known as the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison has reconnected with Travis, her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son is only a few miles from his mother, but Nick’s first action as a leader saw him and Luciana ambushed by an American militia group – the couple escaped death, Luciana was shot, and Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.”

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead? Let us know by commenting below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 3 on June 4, Sunday, at 9 p.m. ET.

