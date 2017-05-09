Tyga And Blac Chyna Rumored To Be Back Together, Kardashian-Jenner Relationships Just For Fame?

Exes Blac Chyna and Tyga have conveniently been spotted vacationing in both Miami and Las Vegas at the same time recently. In fact, some reports state the ex-couple, who share 4-year-old son King Cairo together, even smiled and waved at one another while partying in the same nightclub.

Despite not officially being together at a club in Miami at the end of March, the 27-year-old rapper reportedly flagged down Chyna in order to send a friendly greeting, according to OK! Magazine. The site quoted a source who states they witnessed Tyga and Chyna’s encounter.

“They weren’t together but at one point Tyga looked up to the skybox and the pair smiled and waved to each other.”

The article goes on to state that while Chyna and Tyga may have a rocky history, it appears the duo are putting it all behind them as they once again rekindle a friendly relationship.

“Blac Chyna and Tyga may have had their issues in the past, namely him leaving her after having King and moving on to teenager Kylie Jenner, but it seems the two have let bygones be bygones.”

As most fans know, both 28-year-old Blac Chyna and Tyga are newly single as they separated from their Kardashian-Jenner counterparts. And it seems they’re taking the opportunity to spark rumors as they party in not one, but two cities at the same time.

“And their relationship has gotten so much better that now they are getting quite close. This is especially shocking considering Tyga and Blac Chyna are newly single.”

After their seemingly brief encounter in Miami, the exes jetted off for a weekend in Las Vegas where they were spotted May 6. Hollywood Life reported on the star-studded vacay as Chyna and Tyga sparked relationship rumors. In fact, the site went as far as to state it’s hard to believe the pair are coincidentally in the same place twice.

“The two were both spotted in Las Vegas over the weekend of May 6 and we have a hard time believing that these two being in the same place at the same time for the SECOND weekend in a row is an act of serendipity.”

It seems some people— including Hollywood Life— are more than a little suspicious of the circumstances.

“While we didn’t see any pics of the pair together, we are starting to get mighty suspicious. After all, they were both seen at the same club in Miami last weekend and the timing of these trips just seem too perfect to be coincidental!”

Hollywood Life went on to question if fans believe Chyna and Tyga are more than just friends (and ex lovers) after their weekend getaways. In the article’s poll, 53 percent of voters said they believe the rapper and stripper—turned—model are back on. But that’s not all fans had to say about the rumors.

Readers shared their opinions on the situation in the comment section as they raised questions about Chyna’s relationship with Rob Kardashian and Tyga’s with Kylie Jenner. One commenter even suggested the exes were simply using the Kardashian-Jenner clan for publicity and are now getting back together.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this whole thing was a set up from the (sic) begining. They were playing the Kardashians…”

Another stated the pair can make a fortune on a “tell-all” about what life was like dating two of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

“A Kardashian tell-all in the making. And between the two of them, they probably have a best seller in the making.”

While some reports suggested Chyna was using Rob Kardashian for fame and money by having his baby, others suggested Tyga relied on his relationship with Kylie Jenner for publicity and financial security. After all, neither one was nearly as well-known as they are now before dating in the Kardashian family.

Fans need not worry about Kylie, though, as the 19-year-old has seemingly already moved on from her romance with Tyga as she continues to be spotted cozying up to rapper Travis Scott.

