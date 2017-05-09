Great Horned Owl Live Cam: Update On Owlets As New Photos And Videos Show Life In The Owls’ Nest

The Great Horned Owl live cam in Montana is receiving plenty of attention these days, as the two owlets continue to grow leaps and bounds. The cam is located in Charlo, Montana and has live streamed the events of a mother Great Horned Owl and her two owlets since April 10, 2017. Captured on video have been moments of the owlets’ first sighting, mother owl feeding her babies, and protective moves when predatory birds come in the nest’s vicinity. You may watch the live Great Horned Owl cam in the video player below, along with other important videos captured via the live cam. The owl cam is provided by the Owl Research Institute and Explore.org.

Watch the Great Horned Owl Live Cam with Mom and Two Owlets

Great Horned Owls are prevalent throughout the United States and are often found nesting in close proximity to bodies of water. You can find Great Horned Owls near woodlands such as forests and swamps. On May 7, 2017, the live cam captured the mother owl making clicking sounds as she warned nearby predators to stay away from her nest and two babies. You may watch a video of the Great Horned Owl issuing a warning below. You may find more information including audio samples regarding sounds Great Horned Owls make at the official Audubon site.

Great Horned Owls may lay between one and five eggs per nesting season. It is uncommon to lay six eggs, and the average seems to be two or three eggs. The incubation period is between 28 and 35 days.

Live webcams give viewers a look at wildlife in their natural habitat. It’s a view one doesn’t often see. Different from many nature documentaries, a live webcam lets you view real life situations as it happens. Earlier on Monday, an intruder was captured flying into mom owl’s territory and she wasn’t happy about it. Check out the video below where you not only hear mom owl’s warning cry but can see the invader as he or she moves towards the nest.

Some who are watching the live owl cam have questioned where dad owl is. In the following video, you can watch as mom owl signals for her mate and you hear him respond. Both baby owls become excited at the sound of their father’s voice. Check out the video below.

Some who are watching the live owl cam may have noticed that as the owlets grow larger they are moving closer to the nest’s edge. This has caused many to worry about the owls’ safety. Multiple photos surfaced today of one of the owlets resting against the nest’s edge. At times, it seems there is barely any room in the nest for three owls. Watch the live cam in the video player above to see what antics the owlets do next.

Great Horned Owls are nocturnal animals and you’ll often find the mother owl is away from the nest hunting during the evening hours. The live owl cam utilizes infrared technology and you can still watch the owls during the night. It is during the night that the cam is in black and white.

Over the next several weeks, the owlets will continue to grow in size and will begin branching. This occurs when the owls move out of the nest and perch on nearby branches. Soon they will take their first flight and leave the nest for periods of time where they develop hunting skills. For now, they are heavily dependent on mom and dad who hunt and brings back food for the two owlets.

Are you watching the live Great Horned Owl cam? Feel free to leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions in the section below.

[Featured Image by Explore.org (used with permission)]