Jeremiah Raber Decides To Step Away From Social Media For A While

Jeremiah Raber is on the hit show Return to Amish on TLC. This season, fans are watching as he tries to build his dream home with his wife Carmela and also fix another home that they will be living in for a while. It hasn’t all been easy, but it looks like they are making progress. Jeremiah went to his fan page onFacebook today to share that he will be stepping away from social networks for a bit after dealing with a lot of cyber bullying from people who watch the show.

The post simply explains that Jeremiah Raber is going to be taking some time away from social networks to focus on himself. The people who are running his page promise to pass on things from time to time, but you won’t be seeing posts from Jeremiah anymore for a while. It goes on to explain that this is very difficult for Jeremiah to do. It ends saying, “He feels the need to focus on him first and foremost so with that he is very sorry for his past and looking forward to a much better future.”

A post shared by jeremiah raber (@jraber1) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:17am PST

Some fans are really on Jeremiah Raber’s side and think he is doing the right thing, but others don’t feel like he should take a break and are giving him a hard time. One fan said, “The ” admin” did not write this post. If you re-read the post, you can tell it’s Jeremiah. He writes the same as he speaks! Jeremiah is just tired of all the horrible things people are saying to him!” The admin replied, explaining they did write the post and Jeremiah approved it. In the comments, they also revealed that he has always had a few moderators that help him now and then as needed.

One other thing this post focuses on is the fact that Jeremiah Raber wrote an apology recently that some people assumed were not from him, but the post says it really was from Raber. This all had to do with charges that Jeremiah was dealing with over an argument with his wife, Carmela. The Inquisitr shared about Jeremiah Raber’s apology that he posted. Here is what he said at the time on his Facebook page.

Please allow me to apologize for what I did last week. My behavior was extremely inappropriate, immature, and lacked the respect she deserved. It was a very bad idea to do what I did It was embarrassing, and I learned that she didn’t deserve my poor behavior. In the future, I have every intention of curbing my thoughtless actions and learn to adjust my behavior befitting the environment and situation. I’m going to go thru personal counseling to better me an the marriage. Again, I am sorry for my actions and I hope that we can put this matter behind us. I look forward to be an inspiration to others dealing with the same issues

A post shared by jeremiah raber (@jraber1) on Jun 8, 2016 at 8:20am PDT

As of right now, if you want to keep up with Jeremiah Raber, you will need to do that on the show Return to Amish. Fans are hoping that he will return to his page soon, but also know that he needs to focus on himself. Social networks can turn into drama and avoiding this can be good for anyone once in a while. Hopefully, Jeremiah decides to come back soon and update his fans on how he is doing.

Are you shocked to hear that Jeremiah Raber is taking a break from social networks? Do you think that this is the right thing for him to do? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Return to Amish on Sunday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image by Jeremiah Raber/Instagram]