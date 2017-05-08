WWE News: Braun Strowman Injury Update Isn’t Good, How Long Will The ‘Monster Among Men’ Be Sidelined?

As it turns out, Braun Strowman’s injury wasn’t part of his ongoing storyline with Roman Reigns. Worse, it may have the “Monster Among Men” sitting out the next one to two months of action, and possibly missing WWE’s next two Monday Night RAW-exclusive pay-per-view events, Extreme Rules and Great Balls of Fire.

On Sunday, April 30, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns battled it out in the main event of Payback, continuing what has been a very intense feud between both men — the former Wyatt Family henchman Strowman, and the man who had ended The Undertaker’s career by beating him at WrestleMania 33. Given the brutality of this main event match, it wasn’t too shocking when WWE reported that both competitors suffered injuries during their match, though it wasn’t clear at that time as to whether Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were legitimately suffering from injury woes or whether it was part of their storyline.

“At WWE Payback, Strowman re-aggravated injuries to Reigns’ ribs, and The Big Dog suffered additional internal injuries on top of the ones he sustained when The Monster Among Men toppled an ambulance with Reigns inside it during the April 10 edition of Raw. Strowman, meanwhile, has a torn rotator cuff.”

To further sell these injuries, both men were nowhere to be seen on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. And while that fueled talk that the two of them were actually hurt, the Inquisitr wrote last week that this may have been an attempt on WWE’s part to build them up for a potential match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on June 4, and possibly a chance for Reigns to further recover from the loss of his older brother Rosey (a.k.a. Matt Anoa’i in real life), who passed away on April 17.

Sadly, it now seems that the Braun Strowman injury is for real, and it may take him out of action for about four to eight weeks, wrote Pro Wrestling Sheet in a new report today. According to the publication’s sources, Strowman will be undergoing a “minor procedure to fix some issues with his elbow,” though it’s not clear what type of elbow injury Braun is suffering from. This is, quite interestingly, a different injury than the one WWE had previously reported — a torn rotator cuff. And it also bears mentioning that said rotator cuff injury didn’t seem to stop Strowman and Reigns from having physical, hard-hitting brawls during WWE’s ongoing European tour.

Pro Wrestling Sheet added that the events of tonight’s pre-taped RAW in London may point to WWE recognizing the Braun Strowman injury and allowing him time off so he could receive surgery. Spoilers follow below, so be guided accordingly if you’re reading this before RAW is aired at 8 a.m. Eastern time today.

Cageside Seats‘ recap of the May 8 episode of Monday Night RAW suggests that Strowman will make his way out with his arm in a sling, demanding that substitute co-general manager Dean Ambrose book a rematch between him and Kalisto, as he could beat the much smaller Kalisto even with just one arm. Reigns would then run in very early into this match, kicking Strowman’s injured arm and working his shoulder, leaving Braun no choice but to disappear through the crowd, holding his arm in pain. This, as it seems, may be WWE’s chance to write Strowman off due to injury.

All told, Braun Strowman’s injury could potentially force him to miss Extreme Rules, as well as Great Balls of Fire, which is scheduled on July 9 and highlighted by Brock Lesnar’s first defense of his Universal Championship. Rumors have suggested that Strowman may be in line to face Lesnar for the title at Great Balls of Fire, so if Braun misses several weeks due to his injury, that may force WWE to change its plans and look for a new number one contender for Brock’s Universal title.

[Featured Image by WWE]