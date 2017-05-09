Kate Middleton’s Favorite Breakfast And Foods Revealed And Why She Will Step Up Her Royal Public Duties

Kate Middleton is known for her excellent taste and this appears to extend to her favorite breakfast and foods and her diet and an explanation of why she will be stepping up her royal public duties tops the list of news stories about the Duchess of Cambridge this week.

What is Kate Middleton’s favorite breakfast? It is a breakfast smoothie, as Cosmopolitan report via Marie Claire Magazine, but a breakfast smoothie with a difference. This difference is Spirulina, which the Duchess of Cambridge adds to her smoothie each morning. Spirulina is a blue-green algae and a protein-rich food that is high in B vitamins and which would help to keep Kate Middleton fit and healthy, especially when combined with blueberry juice, kale, lettuce, spinach and coriander, the other ingredients that Kate finds compliments her morning smoothie.

“The health benefits of spirulina include the fact that it’s seriously high in protein, and contains an array of vitamins, minerals and amino acids which serve to increase energy, reduce fatigue, improve stamina, boost the immune system, and keep the heart, liver, and kidneys healthy.”

For normal, every day foods, the Duchess of Cambridge enjoys a wide variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, as Celeb Dirty Laundry report via Delish. Watermelon salad is one variety of the raw foods that Kate Middleton enjoys, along with Goji Berries. Kate also likes almond milk and is certainly not averse to homemade curries. And even though she was allegedly on The Dukan Diet at one point, one which features foods consisting mainly of protein and carbohydrates, the Duchess also has a sweet tooth. She is said to love sticky toffee pudding and jam roly-poly and has a decidedly eclectic diet on the whole when it’s examined.

In other news about the Duchess of Cambridge, as the Duke of Edinburgh will be retiring from public duties and Kate Middleton and Prince William will be moving to London, things may become much more intense for Kate as she is believed to be stepping up her royal public duties very soon now, as Vanity Fair report.

Even though the 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth is said to be aiming to “continue to carry out a full program of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family,” with the Duke of Edinburgh’s retirement, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William be engaging in many more public duties than they have been previously to make life easier for the Queen. “Team Windsor” is the term being bandied about for what will soon become the the dynamic duo of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A senior royal source asserts that Queen Elizabeth is now looking to her family to take the place of the Duke of Edinburgh and that it is only natural that “Team Windsor” pitches in to fill the void left by the Duke.

“The Queen sees her children and her grandchildren as her substitutes and now it’s time for some of them to get off the bench and join her.”

For quite some time, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been enjoying a quiet and cozy life in Norfolk while raising their family and attending to different charities. As the Duke of Edinburgh was either president or patron to a whopping 780 different organizations, once the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William move to Kensington Palace later this Summer their schedules will be extremely busy.

It is being reported that Prince Harry and Prince William will most likely be taking over the conservation and wildlife charities that the Duke of Edinburgh was once patron to and Kate Middleton will be taking the place of the Queen later this year as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which also happens to be the club that hosts Wimbledon.

Aside from from their future work as patrons, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William will now be visiting different Commonwealth realms and taking their place beside Queen Elizabeth for events that the Duke of Edinburgh would once have attended with her. Another royal source stated that “Team Windsor” will become much more high profile soon.

“They are going to be more high profile because quite simply there’s work to be done.”

Will you be happy to see Prince William and Kate Middleton stepping up their royal public duties and what do you think of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite breakfast and foods?

