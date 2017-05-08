Leon Balfour Jr. Identified As Black Man Who Assaulted Elderly White Woman At Florida Pool Party [Breaking]

A video showing a young black man violently assaulting an elderly white woman at a pool party in Florida has made its way around the internet. The alt-right has become enraged at the complete absence of mainstream media coverage of the attack, and just like in a previous case centering around Eric Clanton, a California professor who allegedly hit a Trump supporter over the head with a hefty bike lock during the April 15 Berkeley riots, citizen journalists are doing their part to identify the perpetrator and get justice for the victim.

DISGUSTING RACE ATTACK! Elderly Woman with 2 Dogs Assaulted at Pool Party @Gavin_McInnes pic.twitter.com/NFYXFcsuIN — The Gav (@ForTheGav) May 7, 2017

According to the below tweet, the Politically Incorrect channel of forum site 4chan (/pol/), which is the same group that singled out Eric Clanton, has helped to identify the perpetrator.

UPDATE: /pol/ found him!! Meet Leon Balfour Jr., the guy who assaulted an elderly woman at a pool party. LETS MAKE HIM FAMOUS!#BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/aCiNQVf0TA — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) May 8, 2017

The video is less than a minute long and shows the brutal assault up close. Out of nowhere, an African American male, who according to various civilian sources is a man by the name of Leon Balfour Jr., takes the woman by the waist and slams her against the pavement. The onslaught doesn’t end there, as he then picks the lady up and tosses her into the pool, her two canines in tow.

The party, which was hosted by a group called Block Boyz, was named “Project Splash,” and according to social media posts, this is not the first time they’ve held a pool party. Because of the attack, however, Block Boyz are hesitant to throw another one.

+The party – which was being held by a group of promoters called the Block Boyz – was in Miami, Florida. pic.twitter.com/D1wiU6hHXy — Lucid Hurricane™✘ (@Forever_Lucid) May 7, 2017

The Block Boyz have proclaimed their innocence of the assault, which has been dubbed by the alt-right as a “racially motivated hate crime.”

As for alleged attacker Leon Balfour Jr., there is a lot of information going around about him on social media. He is supposedly the son of convicted killer Leon Balfour.

He is the son of a convicted murderer Leon Balfour Joseph. Further proof that the apple never falls far from the tree! pic.twitter.com/zOEtMZ3emb — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) May 8, 2017

The victim has been identified as well. Her name is Nancy James and she’s 68-years-old. Though she was shaken from the ordeal, she walked away with only minor injuries, as reported by the Miami Herald, a newspaper which did not mention the name Leon Balfour Jr. in their report. Broward County authorities are said to be investigating the assault. It doesn’t appear any official source has concluded Balfour Jr. to be the perpetrator at this time.

