No More Emma Swan: Jennifer Morrison Confirms She Is Leaving ‘Once Upon A Time’ – Will There Be A Season 7?

Last night’s episode of Once Upon A Time didn’t just further existing storylines, but it brought about a brand new one that will lead into the upcoming two-hour season finale. Less than 24 hours after those incredible events, though, some bad news came upon those who are fans of the show lovingly known as OUAT. After Season 6 ends, there will be no more Emma Swan as Jennifer Morrison has confirmed she is leaving the show.

Well, that is if there is any more series to be done since it has not yet been renewed for season 7.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the sixth and current season of Once Upon A Time. If you don’t want to know anything or haven’t yet caught up, then, stop reading right now.

Early on Monday morning, TV Line was able to confirm that Jennifer Morrison will not be returning as a regular on OUAT. As of now, ABC has not yet renewed the show for a seventh season, but there is optimism that it will be.

Morrison has confirmed that she will return for one episode in Season 7, but that is if there even is one to speak of. The Season 6 finale of OUAT will be two hours long and airs this Sunday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Deadline is reporting that Morrison was one of four lead actors on OUAT who were approached by ABC about renewing their contracts. Lana Parilla (Regina), Colin O’Donoghue (Hook), and Robert Carlyle (Mr. Gold) were also offered new deals for a possible Season 7 and are expected to return.

Co-creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz released a statement regarding the departure of Morrison and the loss of Emma Swan.

“The past six years of collaborating with Jennifer as Emma Swan have been truly magical. Watching her breathe life into Emma, she accomplished more than we could have dreamed possible – she gave life to a brand-new Disney Princess, filled with strength and intelligence and an incredible closet full of red leather jackets. “We’ll miss seeing her every day, but her imprint upon Once Upon a Time is indelible. She will always be a part of the show and its heart and soul.”

Carlyle and Parilla have been on Once Upon A Time since Season 1 and the same for Morrison. O’Donoghue joined the cast as a series regular in Season 2 and his version of Hook has become one of the most popular characters on the entire show.

The fact that Morrison would return for one episode in Season 7 allows the creators to write her off in a way that wouldn’t seem awkward or out of place. Horowitz went on to say that the loss of Morrison each week “doesn’t mean we won’t see our Savior again.”

Along with her departure, the fates of Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White) and Josh Dallas (Charming) are also unknown. The real-life couple, whose characters are Emma Swan’s parents, do have two children of their own and it is possible they may not be back as regulars on Season 7, but could come back in guest appearances.

The hit series is still doing well for ABC on Sunday nights, but if there is another season ordered, it is going to look very different.

Once Upon A Time began and started with Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, and honestly, most everyone believed that is the way it would finally end. Disney and ABC have brought forth a series that fans are in love with, and that could continue for countless seasons with all the fairy tale possibilities. If there is going to be a Season 7, it will have to be in a way that can totally eliminate the lead character who has been in the Storybrooke spotlight for six seasons.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]