Jeremy Calvert is still not happy with Teen Mom 2‘s editing, but his issues with MTV don’t seem to be enough to keep him from returning to the show for Season 8.

Although Jeremy Calvert frequently vents about his negative thoughts about the reality show and its alleged failure to portray reality, he recently confirmed to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that he was in talks to resume production.

“We’re still in negotiation for me to be in Season 8,” he said during an interview last week.

“Their money offer went up, so, I’ve been filming. We’ll see.”

As for his latest dispute over MTV’s edits, Jeremy Calvert claimed his main problem was the network’s tendency to make it appear that he and his former wife, Leah Messer, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter Adalynn, don’t get along.

A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

“MTV tries to make things look like Leah and me don’t get along, but that’s not true,” Jeremy Calvert said.

“Things are never going to be perfect for a divorced couple with a child, that’s true, but things between us aren’t bad.”

Jeremy Calvert proved things between him and Leah Messer were quite civil earlier this month when the former pair was spotted spending time with one another at a bar in Charleston. After splitting from Brooke Wehr weeks prior, Calvert posed for photos with Messer, which quickly sparked online rumors regarding their potential reconciliation.

Jeremy Calvert set the record straight about his relationship with Leah Messer during his chat with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, explaining that while he and Messer get along, they have no plans to kindle their past romance.

“After the concert, everyone started coming into the bar including my friends and [Leah Messer] and her friends. It wasn’t planned or anything, it just happened we went to the same place. So everyone told us to take a picture together. So we did and we posted it,” Jeremy Calvert explained of his bar encounter with Messer.

“I was single, so I didn’t see anything wrong with taking an innocent photo with my ex-wife,” he added.

“We have a child together, and we’re not going to start screaming at each other or anything. We get along and we act like mature adults for our kid.”

A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

In other Jeremy Calvert news, the reality dad recently targeted his former fiancee, Brooke Wehr, during an Instagram live session with his fans and followers. As fans will recall, Calvert and Wehr began feuding online in February after Wehr accused Calvert of cheating on her with multiple women, including a woman named Mandi who works as a producer on Teen Mom 2.

Although Jeremy Calvert denied cheating on Wehr, he has since admitted to sleeping with one of her friend’s and said that since he’s been single, he’s been quite busy.

“My d*** was happy to do whatever the f*** it wanted to do, and it did,” he said during a recent rant, via The Hollywood Gossip.

In response to Jeremy Calvert’s shocking confession, Wehr took to Instagram, where she shared a meme of a man laughing hysterically, which read, “My reaction when I hear that someone’s been talking about me.”

In the caption of the Instagram post, Wehr added, “Find something better to say already, rather than making up everything under the sun about me to try to make yourself feel/look better.”

Wehr also took further aim at Jeremy Calvert by adding the hashtags “delusional,” “you’re the problem, not me,” “what’s done is done,” “your loss,” and “I’m gone.”

