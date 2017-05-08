’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Airs In 2018 As Season 1 Controversy Continues, Watch Video Teaser

Netflix renewed the popular teen series 13 Reasons Why for a second season as the controversy surrounding the first season continues. 13 Reasons Why is a 13-episode, Netflix original television drama that focuses on the reasons why character and high school student Hannah Baker committed suicide and how her death impacted her peers, especially Clay Jensen who loved her. Before Hannah died, she left a series of tapes chronicling details of the abuse she suffered from her classmates. The students who had encounters with Hannah are named on the tapes and after each student listens to the series, they pass the tapes on to the next person named. The series picks up with Clay Jensen listening to the tapes and shows how Hannah’s death affected him the greatest.

The controversy over 13 Reasons Why presents a "golden opportunity" for schools, parents to talk suicide prevention https://t.co/N9FjEZjbAU pic.twitter.com/qe1ydjh0rs — Bethany Bump (@bethanybump) May 8, 2017

13 Reasons Why has garnered both praise and criticism. While some feel it is a powerful drama that sheds new light on issues teens face, others feel that the graphic nature of the series may lead some children and teens to attempt suicide. As the Inquisitr previously reported, experts recommend that you watch 13 Reasons Why with your teens as a way to ensure they are viewing the program in a healthy and helpful manner. Some found the news of Netflix’s renewal of 13 Reasons Why for a second season surprising in light of the current controversy.

#13ReasonsWhy has snagged a Season 2, but does it really need one? https://t.co/qleNRqP3ZM — Lindsay MacDonald (@lindsayjoane) May 7, 2017

It’s too early for 13 Reasons Why cast announcements to be made. Season 1 starred the following cast, listed in alphabetical order.

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker

Derek Luke as Kevin Porter

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker

Kate Walsh as Olivia Baker

#13ReasonsWhy season 2 should be 13 episodes about a suicidal teen getting help and going on to have a happy, safe life. — Emma Scully (@xceteras) May 7, 2017

Watch 13 Reasons Why Season 1 Trailer

Are your students watching "13 Reasons Why"? Invite them to weigh in on the controversy here: https://t.co/1NpuqXV3Xt pic.twitter.com/uhcnifmEsu — NYT Learning Network (@NYTimesLearning) May 3, 2017

Watch 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer/Teaser

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Based on the Jay Asher book 13 Reasons Why, some fans have expressed mixed reasons for a second season. Some have stated there was only one book, therefore to continue with the Netflix series makes it truly original. Others have stated that 13 Reasons Why Season 1 ended with multiple cliffhangers and a second season is needed to bring resolution or closure.

You can follow 13 Reasons Why on social media sites to stay updated on the latest news regarding the series, cast, release date, and more. The official air date hasn’t been released yet, but it will come out in 2018. Follow 13 Reasons Why on Twitter, Tumblr, and Facebook. You may also use the hashtag # 13ReasonsWhy.

The official Facebook Season 2 trailer for 13 Reasons Why has garnered more than 17 million views. Facebook comments range from positive to negative and some have followed experts’ recommendations and have watched the series with their teens. Experts recommend that children who have attempted suicide in the past may find the series too sensational and the graphic scenes might trigger a possible suicide attempt. Because of these dangers, experts recommend that those who have been prone to self-harm not watch the series. CNN reported on the controversy and shared information regarding warnings for the show.

“It’s not the kind of show that I would say nobody should watch, but I think that every school right now should have an open conversation about it in health class. Kids should probably even be separately brought aside, as privately as possible, and spoken to about it. Any kids who are known to have depression, to have spoken to counselors or any previous suicide attempts, I think they should be very, very, very talked to in-depth about it.”

Have you or your teens watch 13 Reasons Why? Did you discuss the show afterward? How do you feel about 13 Reasons Why Season 2? Do you plan to watch the second season? Feel free to leave your thoughts, comments, and opinions in the section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty]