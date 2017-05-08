Joanna Krupa and her husband, Romain Zago, have split following four years of marriage.

Following their made-for-TV wedding in June of 2013, which aired as The Real Housewives of Miami’s Season 3 finale in November of that same year, the model and nightclub owner have gone their separate ways.

“They just grew apart,” a source told E! News on May 8, confirming the couple has been separated since December of last year.

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago exposed their relationship to the cameras for years on The Real Housewives of Miami, but they have been living a much more private life since the series was canceled after Season 3.

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Despite Joanna Krupa’s split from Romain Zago, the model continues to split her time between Miami and Los Angeles and was recently seen enjoying a night out with her friends in L.A., including her sister, Marta Krupa, who was seen frequently on The Real Housewives of Miami.

Although Joanna Krupa stayed quiet about her split from Romain Zago for months, fans began to suspect something was up when she celebrated her birthday without him. She seemingly enjoyed a tropical vacation without her husband as well.

While it doesn’t seem that Joanna Krupa is dating anyone at the moment, she’s definitely been out and about in recent weeks as she continues to attend events in Los Angeles.

In other Joanna Krupa news, the model is currently in the midst of a court battle with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, who made shocking claims against her during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in late 2013.

As fans of Bravo TV may recall, Glanville was featured on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show alongside Kelly Ripa’s actor husband, Mark Consuelos, years ago and revealed the model had “smelly” lady parts. Glanville also claimed Krupa had engaged in an affair with Mohamed Hadid during his marriage to Yolanda Foster and suggested Lisa Vanderpump had informed her of the incident.

In response, Vanderpump, who starred alongside Glanville on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years, denied telling her former co-star any such thing.

“Lisa Vanderpump and Yolanda Foster’s ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid, have blasted Brandi Glanville’s allegations in an ongoing court battle she has with fellow former Housewife, Joanna Krupa,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers in August of last year.

“Vanderpump and Hadid denied ever telling Glanville that Krupa was having an affair with Hadid, and they claim to have never said that Krupa’s private parts smelled,” the outlet explained. “Previously, Glanville claimed that Vanderpump and Hadid – who have been friends for more than ten years – told her at Vanderpump’s home that Hadid had been cheating on Foster with Krupa during a two-year affair.”

A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Before filing her defamation lawsuit against Brandi Glanville in 2015, Joanna Krupa spoke to TMZ about the mother of two.

“I think Brandi Glanville is the biggest trailer trash woman out there. I just saw on E! News her interview with Andy Cohen talking about my stuff again. She needs to get a life, okay?” she said. “Does she have nothing better to do in her life. It’s getting too much, like she’s trailer trash. That’s what she is. She’s so obsessed with me. She can’t stop talking about me. Why would Andy talk bad about me when she’s making stuff up to make herself famous? I don’t know what she’s doing.”

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have not yet released statements regarding their split.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]