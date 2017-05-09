Tiffany Trump Moving To Washington, D.C., Will She Play A Political Role In Dad’s Administration?

Another member of the Trump family is moving to Washington, D.C. in the near future. It’s been revealed that Tiffany Trump will move near her dad and older sister, Ivanka Trump, by fall.

Ivanka moved to the nation’s capital when her father chose her husband, Jared Kushner, to be his senior adviser. Not long after that, Ivanka was working closely with the president and was recently given the title of Trump’s personal adviser. It hasn’t come without its share of controversy and now another Trump kid is on her way to D.C., but is it to get in on the political scene like her sister, Ivanka? There hasn’t been any mention of Tiffany having aspirations to get involved with politics, but news of her move might have some wondering if she’s now considering that avenue.

According to an exclusive report by Daily Mail, Tiffany Trump isn’t moving to Washington, D.C. for political reasons. She’ll be attending Georgetown University in September to attend law school. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania last year after majoring in sociology and urban studies.

Tiffany Trump will attend Georgetown Law https://t.co/FzvHZC6o38 pic.twitter.com/W9SlhWiB3Q — The Hill (@thehill) May 8, 2017

Ivanka went to Georgetown University for two years before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania. Tiffany’s other sibling, Eric Trump, also attended Georgetown University and earned his Bachelor’s Degree there in finance and business.

Tiffany Trump is going a different direction than her sister and brothers. While they maintained a focus in business, Tiffany is pursuing the legal realm of education. It doesn’t mean that she won’t eventually work in some legal capacity with the Trump Organization down the road, according to the report.

Eric is proud of his younger sister and believes she’ll love her time in D.C.

“I am so proud of Tiffany,” Eric said. “Georgetown University is a truly amazing school and she is going to love her time in Washington, D.C.”

Tiffany Trump, President Trump’s youngest daughter, has been accepted to Georgetown Law’s class of 2020 https://t.co/Fplg3SHdlj pic.twitter.com/uHmikTF8FM — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2017

Eric is still involved with Georgetown University. He sits on the board of The Business, Society, and Public Policy Initiative at the McDonough School of Business.

Tiffany Trump will be just minutes away from her father and sister. While Ivanka plays a major role in their father’s administration, Tiffany has her sights set on other opportunities. She’s following in the footsteps of her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, who’s an accomplished attorney and judge. She served 16 years on the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey; Ronald Reagan appointed her to the position in 1983. Barry got promoted in 1999 when Bill Clinton placed her on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and served there until 2011.

Tiffany Trump isn’t in the media spotlight as much as her other famous siblings. She did make a speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention in which she emphasized her father’s more sensitive side that the media never sees.

“I always looked forward to introducing him to my friends, especially the ones with preconceived notions, because they meet a man with natural charm and no facade,” she said of her father at the convention.

The 23-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples has her own ambitious goals when it comes to the direction she’s taking. All of the Trump kids are ambitious and highly educated individuals. Like the rest of them, Tiffany is on her way to making her mark in the world as well.

Will Tiffany Trump’s move to Washington, D.C. mean she’ll spend some time with dad at the White House? She might get a chance to at least see her sister on occasion since they’ll be living closer to each other.

