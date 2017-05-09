‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ For Allegedly Spreading Date Rape Rumor

Phaedra Parks has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) for spreading a false “date rape” rumor, it has been claimed. According to TMZ, sources close to the RHOA production revealed that Phaedra will not be returning to the show’s Season 10 after spreading a false rumor that fellow cast member Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker plotted to drug and rape Porsha Williams. Phaedra confessed she was the source of the “date rape” rumor that Kandi and her husband Todd were planning to drug Porsha and take her to their home for sex.

Phaedra’s alleged false rumor-mongering was exposed during the final episode of the four-part season 9 reunion special. The revelation sparked a heated confrontation, forcing the host Andy Cohen to call a recess to cool hot tempers.

Phaedra, 43, reportedly started the date rape rumor when she told Porsha that Kandi and her husband Todd planned to drug and rape her. Phaedra told Porsha that Kandi and Todd planned to take her to their home for sex after drugging her. Porsha told Kandi in the fourth and final RHOA reunion episode on Sunday that she learned from Phaedra that Kandi and her husband wanted to rape her. But the rumor proved to be untrue and tempers flared dramatically following the revelation.

Porsha and Kandi broke down in tears and stormed out of the studio after they learned the truth about the source of the nasty rumor.

“That was really the end of everything,” an insider told Radar Online. “Andy will support any of the housewives until they cross a line and become truly unpopular, and Phaedra did.”

Bravo “felt like Phaedra’s allegations were so out of line, they couldn’t continue working with her,” TMZ reported.

Phaedra, an attorney, had reportedly known for weeks that she was not returning for Season 10, but she hid the news.

“Phaedra knew she was fired,” a source told Radar Online. “She knew she didn’t get a new contract and that she was done. But she refused to tell anyone. She kept saying that she did have a new contract and she would be back. She was stretching it out as long as possible. That was a lie too.”

Phaedra at first denied her role when Porsha scolded her for starting the vicious rumor. But she later said she merely repeated what someone else told her.

“Phaedra couldn’t even admit that she had lied about Kandi to Porsha on the reunion,” the source told Radar Online.

“I didn’t say that to you,” Phaedra insisted. “I don’t remember saying that.”

“I repeated it because I heard it,” she later added.

“You’ve got me out here looking like a g*****n liar and that I’m not,” Porsha said.

“That’s what I’m talking about Porsha,” Kandi said. “You keep saying why I think she pulls your strings. Why would she tell you s*** like that? You and I never had a f*****g problem.”

Andy Cohen asked Porsha if she felt she was set up.

“Of course,” she sobbed. “I would never lie like that. I would never say something like that if I didn’t believe and trust my friend who told me in confidence that this was actually said. I just feel really bad for Kandi.”

Porsha and Kandi left the studio in tears.

Porsha accused Phaedra of using her as a “pawn” in her vendetta against Kandi.

“That whole time she must have lied and used me to hurt Kandi. I’m a pawn,” Porsha cried backstage.

Kandi also claimed that Phaedra spread the lie as part of a vendetta.

“She and I, it had escalated over the years,” she said, “but to repeat and say I would drug somebody, it’s just a multiple level to that.”

“She, as someone who knows me, knows I don’t do drugs… but then as an attorney, why would you repeat that someone drugged somebody? You should understand that drugging somebody while they’re drinking and taking them home is rape.”

Phaedra apologized to Porsha backstage.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have repeated it. Porsha I’m sorry,” she said. “It was bad judgment on my part.”

When she was asked how she could believe that Kandi would commit such a crime, she said she was only trying to protect her friend by relaying an information she heard.

“I didn’t know. If something were to have happened to you, I would have been a bad friend,” she said.

Phaedra Parks joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 3 and was a cast member for seven seasons.

Phaedra’s exit could boost screen time for Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is expected to return for season 10.

“[Kim] won’t be a full-time Housewife, but will be in a smaller role,” a source revealed, according to Us Weekly. “How many episodes she’s in is being determined.”

