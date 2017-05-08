WWE Rumors: The Hardy Boyz Tried To Have This Longtime TNA Talent Follow Them To WWE But He Declined

The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33 and capturing the Raw Tag Team Titles was a huge moment, but they almost brought a friend with them. Upon the end of their relationship with TNA Impact Wrestling, things didn’t really finish up on a positive note, and there are still legal battles happening over their “Broken” gimmick. Matt and Jeff, though, are otherwise happy and wish they had been joined in WWE by Jeremy Borash.

Yes, the Hardy Boyz were hoping to bring someone else with them when they left TNA Impact Wrestling, but it just didn’t happen. Drew McIntyre/Galloway headed to NXT at the same time that Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE, but that was on his own as he was done with the company as well.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that the Hardy Boyz are rumored to have wanted Jeremy Borash to head to WWE with them. Apparently, the brothers are very close friends with Borash and they hoped he would join them.

The entire “Broken” angle and gimmick for the Hardy Boyz was huge during their final run in TNA Impact Wrestling, and Borash had a lot to do with it. He was a big member of the creative team who was responsible for creating that gimmick and having it become so popular.

While the Hardy Boyz hope to have Borash join them in WWE, he simply has too many irons in the fire to leave TNA right now. Borash is the lead announcer on Impact, and he also works on a number of other projects outside of the weekly TV show, and he saw it better to stay put for now.

Jeremy Borash has been in the wrestling business since the mid-’90s and even worked in WCW for its final years. He joined TNA Impact Wrestling in March of 2002 and has been with them since the very beginning. Borash was actually the second employee ever hired by Jeff Jarrett for TNA.

He has been an on-air personality (announcer, interviewer), writer, producer, video editor, creative team member, and much more. Jeremy Borash has also been involved in a number of different on-air angles and is currently involved in one where he is partnered with Joseph Park (Abyss) for a feud with Josh Mathews who is partnered with Scott Steiner.

If there ever comes a time that the Hardy Boyz are free to use the “Broken” gimmick in WWE, there may be more of a reason for Borash to jump ship. Still, it doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon.

According to PW Insider, by way of Sportskeeda, TNA Impact Wrestling is continuing to file for trademarks on names associated with the gimmick. As of now, the four trademarks they are attempting to acquire are:

Vanguard 1

Brother Nero

Broken Matt

Broken Brilliance

As Matt and Jeff continue to tease the arrival of the “Broken Hardys” to WWE, they cannot have the gimmick fully turned on until the legal battle is over.

For now, Jeremy Borash is staying put with TNA Impact Wrestling as he does have a lot of seniority there and plenty to do. If there is ever really anyone with great job security at that company, it is Borash, but his going to WWE at some point isn’t totally out of the question.

The Hardy Boyz are still dealing with a lot of issues with TNA Impact Wrestling even though they’ve been gone from the company for months and back in WWE for over a month. No matter what, Matt and Jeff will always want the “Broken” gimmick to have new life breathed into it, and one day, it may be. For now, TNA is making things difficult, but that didn’t stop the Hardys from wanting their friend Jeremy Borash to join them.

