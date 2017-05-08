'Edge of Tomorrow' Gets Working Title: Original Cast To Return For Sequel To Popular Sci-Fi Movie

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are expected to reprise their role as Major William Cage and Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski for the sequel to one of the most popular, if not successful, sci-fi movies, Edge of Tomorrow. Doug Liman, the director of the movie, which was also known by its tagline “Live. Die. Repeat,” revealed some interesting details about the sequel, including the working title. Incidentally, the sequel is not called Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Edge of Tomorrow, an immensely popular sci-fi movie that was the live-action adaptation of All You Need Is Kill, is about to get a sequel, implied the director of the original film, Doug Liman. The director confirmed that the sequel has a working title. Additionally, the original lead cast of Edge of Tomorrow, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, are said to be on board for the project. Unfortunately, there are no confirmed reports about the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow hitting the production floor. However, given, the lead actors’ schedule, it is fairly easy to judge when to expect the sequel in cinemas.

Emily Blunt will officially RETURN as Rita Vrataski for Edge of Tomorrow 2, titled "Live Die Repeat and Repeat"

Fans of the sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow have been clamoring for a sequel since 2014. Interestingly, even the film’s lead actors, as well as the director, have expressed their desire to work on the sequel. Although the film’s production schedule hasn’t been confirmed and the sequel hasn’t been officially greenlit by the studios, Liman clearly implied that the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow will be made. As a sign of things moving ahead, Liman even confirmed the title and added that Cruise and Blunt will be reprising their roles.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, Liman confirmed that the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow has the working title Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Incidentally, the original movie’s home video and digital release title was Live. Die. Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow. It is evident that the sequel is a salute to the tagline.

Speaking about the sequel during an interview that was meant to discuss Liman’s upcoming film, The Wall, the director said, “We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when.”

What Liman clearly implied was that the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow will certainly be made. It is only a matter of time before the movie is greenlit by the studios.

Edge of Tomorrow's sequel is called "Live Die Repeat and Repeat".

When will Live Die Repeat and Repeat be released?

Tom Cruise, the lead actor of Edge of Tomorrow who plays Major William Cage, is currently busy shooting Mission: Impossible 6. The sixth installment of the franchise is being directed by screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked on Edge of Tomorrow. Emily Blunt, who plays Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski, is starring in Disney’s sequel Mary Poppins Returns. And Liman is working on DC Comics adaptation of Justice League Dark for Warner Bros.

Needless to say, all the movies could take an entire year or more to finalize. Hence, given the busy schedules of every critical member of Live Die Repeat and Repeat, the movie won’t hit the production floor for at least two years, if not more. Fans are hoping the sequel will be released before this decade runs out.

Doug Liman has a familiar title for Edge of Tomorrow 2

Edge of Tomorrow was made with a rather bloated budget of $178 million. Shockingly, the star-studded movie only made $29 million in its opening weekend. Although the movie eventually made more than $370 million, box office pundits aren’t sure about Live Die Repeat and Repeat repeating the success mantra of the original.

