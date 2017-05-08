Donald Trump Divorce: Prez Building A Wall Between Couples As Relationships End Over Politics, Per Survey

According to a new survey, President Donald Trump is not making relationships great again in some households.

The findings suggest that the Trump presidency is supposedly driving a figurative wall between both married and non-married couples, causing them to break up over politics like never before.

That was the conclusion of Wakefield Research, a New York City- and Arlington, Virginia-based polling firm.

Wakefield also claims that in the last six months, couples are bickering more about Trump than about money, which in and of itself is a provocative development.

Against this backdrop, there have been numerous reports about how family gatherings have become contentious when the name Donald Trump, who is on his third marriage incidentally, comes up in the conversation.

Trump’s outsized personality and politically incorrect rhetoric, as well as his ambitious agenda that intends to unravel the Obama legacy, among other issues, may be contributing to the increase in potential divorces as emotions continue to run high over the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Recall that virtually the entire media establishment, which perhaps in one voice assured the American people that Hillary Clinton was a lock for the presidency, bears some degree of responsibility as well. The ongoing negative tone, as Trump and his backers see it, of much of the coverage of the Trump administration since taking office may also be fueling controversy in relationships.

According to the market research firm, 10 percent of couples who disagree over Trump have split up. That number increases to 22 percent in the millennial demographic. Nearly one-fourth of couples have argued over politics since the election (42 percent among millennials).

Perhaps most disturbing, about one-third of Americans claim that Trump exerted a negative impact of some kind on their relationship.

“Since Donald Trump’s election, political discourse in the U.S. has been more tense and divisive than ever. Passionately opposing points of views are not only driving wedges between strangers and even friends, but we are now seeing evidence that this dissent is having a detrimental impact on Americans’ marriages and relationships,” Wakefield Research told the Washington Examiner.

Among the anti-Trump cohort who are currently single, a vote for the GOP nominee (a former Democrat and independent) and eventual 2016 election winner could be a ticket to divorce court, Wakefield added.

“Among Americans who did not vote for Trump and who are not in a relationship with a partner who voted for Trump, a third (33 percent) would consider divorce if they had a spouse who voted for Donald Trump. This number jumps to 43 percent among Millennials who did not vote for Trump or have a partner who voted for him,.”

The findings were derived from 1,000 nationwide respondents in mid-April in which they also admitted that they knew another couple whose marriage or dating relationship got rocky as a result of Trump receiving the the keys to the White House.

Reacting to the study, a New York City divorce attorney explained to Fox Business that “In my 35 years of matrimonial practice, I have never seen so many couples split over a political disagreement as with the Trump election.”

Family law practitioners in the U.K. suggest that Brexit, the European Union referendum won by the leave side, similarly may have been the last straw for couples that weren’t getting along.

Wakefield Research has yet to release further data about the Trump-related relationship survey. Watch this space for updates about the Trump effect on relationships, for married couples or otherwise, according to the polling and market research firm.

Separately, two online dating surveys suggest that Democrats/Clinton supporters are far less willing to date a Trump fan rather than vice versa.

Has President Donald Trump created an adverse effect on your relationship or the relationship of someone you know, including possibly ending a romance outright? Would you dump someone over politics or could there be other issues in play for which politics may just be a proxy?

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]