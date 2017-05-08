‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Black Not Optimistic About New Heart, Chloe Bonds With A New Man

Days of Our Lives fans are worried about Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). After being shot by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), he needs another new heart. However, he isn’t optimistic and fears he could die. As he prepares for his possible death, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) meets with him. She also bonds with another Salem resident.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

On Days of Our Lives, Brady Black was shot when Xander found Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). After leaving Brady lying on the floor with a serious injury, Xander kidnapped Nicole and her baby. Taking them from Canada to a Greek island, Brady is worried about their safety and has sent Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to rescue the mother and child.

Meanwhile, Brady’s health has gone downhill. The stress of the situation with Nicole and being shot has caused his body to reject Daniel’s (Shawn Christian) heart. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) has put him on a heart transplant list, but Brady isn’t convinced that his life can be saved.

“This whole ordeal with Nicole has been stressful for Brady. When you consider his heart condition, compounded by his gunshot wound, the stress on Brady’s heart is as detrimental as you can get.”

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is revealed that Brady is facing the fact that he could die. He calls for Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) in an attempt to get his affairs in order. He also receives a visitor. Chloe Lane goes back to see him and is shocked at how rapidly his health has deteriorated. She ends up apologizing for attacking him when it came to baby Holly’s abduction. Eric Martsolf talked about the storyline with the magazine.

“Brady and Chloe have a long history together. You can fight about things in life as long as you’d like, but when it comes down to life or death, its moments like this that make you push everything aside.”

Just because Chloe no longer blames Brady for Holly’s kidnapping doesn’t mean Nicole is in the clear. Chloe still feels that the baby belongs to her. Even though Nicole and Holly are Xander’s victims, Chloe will likely blame her former best friend if anything happens to the child.

As for Chloe’s storyline on Days of Our Lives, Brady won’t be the only one she will be talking to. DOOL spoilers from Soap Opera Digest tease that Chloe will “bond” with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso). As fans recall, she previously made a deal with Dario’s father, Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez). She wanted him to use his resources and connections to find Nicole and Holly. However, before Chloe could get any information, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) set it up so Eduardo would be arrested. Now in prison, it left Chloe having to resort to pleading with Deimos for help.

As seen on recent episodes of the soap opera, Deimos is responsible for Xander’s return. While the villain is busy tormenting Nicole, Deimos plans to swoop in and save the day. In his mind, Nicole will be eternally grateful for Deimos rescuing them from Xander. However, he is delusional, and even Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) brought this to Deimos’ attention. What he doesn’t know is that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Sean Christopher) were not the only ones on his trail. Brady has sent Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to find Nicole and Holly. He hopes that Eric will be able to save them.

What do you think of what Eric Martsolf had to say about Brady Black on Days of Our Lives? What do you think is going to happen with Dario and Chloe? Can Eric save Nicole and baby Holly before it is too late?

[Featured Image by Fernando Leon/Getty Images]