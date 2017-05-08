‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nurses Ball Details Revealed

General Hospital is right in the middle of May sweeps. This is huge for the show and the ratings generally jump because of the intense storylines that are written for the month. Two weeks from now the Nurses Ball will begin and that is one of the highlights of the year for General Hospital fans. There will be performances and appearances that will shock viewers. Cast members have already been alerted about their roles and photos are slowly showing up across social media. The Nurses Ball will be bigger than ever this year, according to inside sources.

Mario Lopez will be making his General Hospital debut on the red carpet for the Nurses Ball. He will be standing alongside Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) as the guests arrive. Each year someone new is there to welcome the attendees and this year, Lopez snagged the job. According to Broadway World, the General Hospital Nurses Ball will begin on May 22. It will run for three days and is placed at the beginning of the week this year. In the past, the Nurses Ball has been held over through the weekend. It leaves something to be desired and ultimately, fans were complaining things didn’t flow as well when there was a break in between airings.

Please RSVP to Lucy Coe by Monday, May 22nd with the name of your plus one. #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on May 8, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

It already has been confirmed that Robin Scorpio-Drake (Kimberly McCullough) and Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) will return to General Hospital for the Nurses Ball. Robin is the reason the event exists and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) has been heading it up for years. It brings awareness to AIDS/HIV. The corporate sponsor this year is Burt’s Bees and there will be plenty of marketing for it used throughout the three days General Hospital airs the Nurses Ball. Previous years have had other sponsors, and it works out well for both the show and the company sponsoring the event.

Frank Valentini has confirmed that the performances will be extra special this year for the Nurses Ball. He is the executive producer of General Hospital and is often the one who spills the tea on surprises for fans. He confirmed the music being used will give honor to some artists who have passed, including David Bowie. Surprises are in the works, some of which won’t be revealed until they air. This is the 13th Nurses Ball, and the actors are excited to perform for the fans. All of the fun is something viewers look forward to but the drama is going to take over the entire show once it is revealed. Rumors of an Alex Devane reveal are swirling around the Nurses Ball because of the arrival of Robin and Emma in Port Charles. This could be huge if executed in the right way.

We have too much fun #killon @robertpalmerwatkins @generalhospitalabc @burtsbeesus #nursesball A post shared by Hayley Erin (@hayleyerin13) on May 3, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Next year is going to be huge for General Hospital. April just brought the 54th anniversary around, making 2018 the 55th year the show has been on the air. The special events like the Nurses Ball help to amp up ratings for a renewal. May sweeps are a good indication of how well things are going and over the last few months, there have been some unhappy fans. General Hospital will need to keep viewers happy throughout the month to ensure their ratings are on par for what the network wants. The show won big at the Daytime Emmys last month, taking home the outstanding drama award. Alongside winning the big prize, Bryan Craig won for his role as Morgan Corinthos and Lexi Ainsworth won for her role as Kristina Corinthos-Davis. General Hospital is gearing up for May sweeps and a Nurses Ball to remember for both the cast and the fans.

