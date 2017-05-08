Bigfoot Captured In Europe? Sasquatch Sightings On The Increase, But Is He Real?

Has Bigfoot been captured on-camera in Europe? Probably not, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the legendary creature, also known as Sasquatch, from speculating that the elusive humanoid is closer than ever to being found. And recent (well, three years ago) “sightings” of the beast in Holland have once again fueled speculation that Bigfoot is alive and well.

As the Daily Mail reported at the time, two Dutch teenagers believe they caught Bigfoot on camera at a national park in The Netherlands, in 2014. For reasons that remain unclear, the footage didn’t go viral until late April of this year. In the video, which you can see below, the two teens, identified only as “Lucas” and “Jeroen,” are at Veluwezoom National Park, near the German border. They catch a vaguely humanoid-looking figure lurking behind a tree. Meanwhile, a clicking sound seems to emanate from nowhere. The figure even appears to be looking at them – that is until the sound of a gunshot scares them off.

“What is that, what the f**k is that?”

Now, you may be thinking to yourself, “Wait a minute: isn’t Bigfoot an American monster?” Well, yes and no. The being you believe is Bigfoot is actually Sasquatch, which is believed to inhabit parts of the Pacific Northwest and parts of southern Canada (Bigfoot apparently not being known for obeying immigration laws). And indeed, the most famous Bigfoot sighting of them all – the famed Patterson-Gimlin film – was taken in northern California, near the Oregon border.

This is a still shot from 1967 Patterson Gimlin film which is said to prove the existence of Bigfoot pic.twitter.com/u7QKlOPdaT — enzo furlano (@enzo_furlano) March 5, 2017

However, lots of cultures have legends of hominid creatures; Bigfoot/Sasquatch is just one beast in the same family that includes the Yeti (or, as a mistranslation called him, “The Abominable Snowman”) of the Himalayas, and the Menk of Russia or the Yowie of Australia.

The Abominable Snowman is really an accomplished conflict resolution mediator & smells quite nice, actually. #FakeSciFiNews pic.twitter.com/EbPD1oYVqC — TheWalkingAbed (@TheWalkingAbed) March 30, 2017

In other woods, either there are Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) all over the world, just waiting to be discovered; or various cultures have all developed their own mythical hominid creatures. The Inquisitr will leave it to the reader to decide which interpretation makes the most sense.

Back in The Netherlands, not everyone who has seen the Veluwezoom Bigfoot is convinced that Lucas and Jeoren captured a cryptid (a cryptid is the official term for an animal that only exists in folklore and not science books, like the Chupacabra or Jersey Devil). In fact, most viewers are convinced that the animal is perhaps a bear or just a bird (albeit a big, ugly black one).

Karolina Kelly:to me it looked like a big pigeon Massiah Mcginty:it looks like a…. giant crow and sounds like a wood pecker

In fact, Massiah’s interpretation is as good as any for the knocking sound, and various species of woodpecker can be found all over Europe, including The Netherlands.

As for whether or not the two Dutch teens actually captured Bigfoot on camera; probably not, since Bigfoot almost certainly does not exist. But then again, Science doesn’t know everything there is to know, and just because you can’t isolate something, measure it, and experiment on it, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. In the late 1930’s, the Coelacanth only existed in science textbooks, having been believed extinct for 66 million years — that is, until a South African fisherman caught one on his lines.

In other words, Bigfoot has not been captured — yet — but whether or not he’s out there, waiting to be found, is above this writer’s pay grade.

[Featured Image by dedMazay/Thinkstock]