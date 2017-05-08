Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney may have their hands full with three kids, but that isn’t stopping the Teen Mom OG couple from considering a possible addition to their family.

As the pair continues to star on new episodes of the second half of Teen Mom OG Season 6, Bookout and McKinney are keeping fans in the loop with their kids’ day-to-day activities as well as their plans to expand their brood.

“Jayde having the time of her life… Maverick wondering what he got himself into,” Maci Bookout wrote in the caption of a video on Instagram, which featured her two youngest children riding on a toy car.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney got married last October after welcoming two children together, daughter Jayde Carter McKinney, 1, and son Maverick Reed McKinney, 11 months.

Bookout is also mom to 8-year-old Bentley from her previous relationship with Ryan Edwards.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney revealed they were done having children biologically after welcoming son Maverick after Bookout’s surprise pregnancy, but when it comes to adding to their family, they are completely on board.

In fact, Maci Bookout recently confirmed she and her husband were looking into the possibility of adopting a fourth child.

“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” Maci Bookout revealed to People Magazine last month. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

“If we are able to do that then why would we not?” she added. “Plus, I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children… all kids deserve that. If we can give it to them then why wouldn’t we?”

Maci Bookout started off her career with MTV on 16 & Pregnant when she and Edwards welcomed son Bentley and has continued to star on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG in the years since. She’s also gotten close to her co-stars, including Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell, the latter of whom chose adoption for her first daughter, Carly, in 2009.

“I have family that has fostered and adopted children and we have friends that have adopted or fostered, so we’ve kind of been introduced to that aspect of it through them,” she explained. “Also watching Catelynn and Tyler’s story and seeing how for them to be so strong and selfless to make that decision for Carly, and to see how proud they were to be able to give something like that to your daughter [helped].”

“If we are able to do that, then we should,” Maci Bookout added of the idea of adoption.

As Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney ponder the possibility of adding more children to their family, Bookout’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, is preparing to marry Mackenzie Standifer. As fans of Teen Mom OG may recall, Edwards began dating Standifer in early 2015 and proposed to her in December of last year.

Ironically, Edwards’ proposal came just weeks after Standifer caught the bouquet during Bookout and McKinney’s wedding reception in Florida in October 2016.

