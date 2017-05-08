WWE Rumors & Spoilers: ‘Raw’ Results Reveal New Top Contenders For Titles, Top Superstar Returns?

For WWE fans in the United States, WWE Monday Night Raw will be shown via recording tonight. That’s because the event is going on right now in London, England. For fans in the states who want to wait to watch the WWE results as they unfold on television, it’s best to wait until 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the USA Network. Otherwise, for those who want to know what’s to come with tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, here are the latest spoiler results for the show being taped at England’s O2 Arena.

As was reported by WWE.com in their Raw preview for the latest episode, “Tag Team Turmoil” would be one of the main themes for tonight’s show. With that being the case, the latest episode features the various Raw roster tag teams all competing for the No. 1 contender spot. Among the teams featured in WWE’s promotional image prior to the “turmoil” were Golden Truth, Sheamus and Cesaro, Rhyno with Heath Slater, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as well as the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The winning team would end up getting a future WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match against current title holders, Matt and Jeff Hardy. Also, the WWE teased The Miz contending for his seventh reign as Intercontinental Championship.

As reported by Wrestling Inc, the latest episode featured an opening segment involving the brand new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship along with his wife Maryse. Braun Strowman and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose were also part of the segment. It was announced that Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was away for tonight’s episode, which meant Miz and Ambrose were both running the show. A match was booked involving Braun Strowman against Kalisto, where the Luchador. Also, The Miz ended up booked in the first match of the night, as he would take on “The Demon” Finn Balor thanks to Ambrose.

In an interesting development, The Miz put his Intercontinental title shot on the line against Finn Balor. Balor was dominant throughout the matchup, but The Miz decided to flex his powers as one of the GMs for Raw and disqualified “The Demon.” Ambrose used his powers to restart the match and Balor was able to hit his finisher Coup de Grace for the win.

In other action, Alexa Bliss is now aligned with Nia Jax. Bliss had a non-title match against Mickie James, with Nia and Bayley at ringside. Nia Jax provided a distraction which allowed Alexa to win. Nia attacked Mickie after the match, and then Bayley and Bliss fought each other to the backstage area. One has to think it will be Bayley against Alexa Bliss for the title at next month’s PPV since Bayley hasn’t had her rematch yet.

Braun Strowman had his match against Kalisto with Braun fighting with one arm tied behind his back. According to WrestleZone, Roman Reigns showed up to interfere in the match and attacked Braun. As they fought, Reigns focused on Strowman’s hurt arm with the big man eventually fleeing from Reigns. This particular situation seems to be headed towards a match at Extreme Rules which isn’t until next month, so it’s possible Raw GM Kurt Angle will make an announcement in the coming weeks.

In the tag team turmoil situation, multiple teams competed to become new No. 1 contenders for The Hardy’s tag team titles. The matchup saw multiple teams competing with eliminations occurring. Enzo and Big Cass ended up the first team eliminated, followed by Heath Slater and Rhyno. Next up, it was Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson followed by Goldust and R-Truth last. The final remaining team was Sheamus and Cesaro. After their win, Matt and Jeff came out to have a bit of a face off.

After an earlier incident backstage, Seth Rollins and Samoe Joe competed in a match to follow up their exciting bout from Payback. In this Raw match, it was said that the match ended by a disqualification as Joe eventually destroyed Rollins. The referee called for the bell and award Rollins the win due to disqualification of Samoa Joe. These two are also on a collision course for next month’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view based on their continuing feud.

Fans can watch all of these matches on Monday night starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time when the WWE Raw taping is televised on the USA network.

