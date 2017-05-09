Boston Shootout: Two Doctors Dead In Grisly Penthouse Murder

141 “Dot Ave” is one of those upscale Boston addresses to which people aspire. With its rooftop swimming pool, unobstructed terrace views, and residential units that go for a cool two million, the Macallen Building is the last place one would expect to stumble upon a ghastly murder scene or witness a violent shootout. On Friday night, that sense of security vanished. Two South Boston doctors were found dead in the high-end highrise, and a Chelsea man who knew them is in custody for the crime.

Final text message sent by dying doctor

Despite being gravely wounded, Dr. Fields managed to send a final text to a friend. According to the Boston Globe, the precise content of the communication has not been disclosed, but the message was a panicked plea for help. Dr. Field’s friend called the Boston police and told them people were hurt and that an attacker was inside their penthouse. When SWAT officers arrived, it was too late to save the frightened physician and his fiancee.

Friday night horror in South Boston

Shortly after sunset, Boston police responded to the call about an armed and dangerous male suspect in District C-6. SWAT officers were dispatched to 141 Dorchester Avenue. As they entered the building, the armed man they were looking for opened fire, and a Boston shootout ensued. Thirty-year-old Bampumim Teixeira sustained minor gunshot wounds and was transported to Tufts Medical Center. No police officers were hit by gunfire.

Subsequent to the shootout, the Boston PD SWAT team swept the location and discovered a grisly tableau in a swanky penthouse on the eleventh floor. Shredded photos of a happy, very much alive couple were strewn about the scene, and there was blood spatter on the walls. Police found a “message of retribution” scrawled in blood along with the mutilated corpses of two Boston area anesthesiologists. Doctors Richard Field and Lina Bolanos were pronounced dead at the scene.

Slain doctors were engaged to be married

Dr. Richard Field, age 49, specialized in pain treatment at the Beverly office of the North Shore Pain Management clinic. Dr. Lina Bolanos was a 38-year-old pediatric anesthesiologist at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. The couple was engaged to be married, but instead of living happily ever after, the two doctors died together on Friday night.

"Why did this happen?” asked the godfather of Dr. Lina Bolanos, who was murdered along with her fiance Friday. https://t.co/JuvuTO2QXG pic.twitter.com/wyIcmHkwcI — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 8, 2017

Neighbors, BPD say dead doctors probably acquainted with killer

The Macallen Building stands south of Broadway and is one of Boston’s most recognizable urban buildings. The multi-tiered structure is also considered one of the most secure residential buildings in Beantown. According to ABC News affiliate WCVB, the 11th floor penthouse where the Boston doctors died was purchased for $1.9 million in 2013. Macallen resident Jack Fu noted that penthouses in the 14-story structure are virtually inaccessible to unauthorized persons.

“You can’t get up there without a key. The elevators wouldn’t even open the door for you without a key. So there’s no access unless someone lets you in.”

BPD Commissioner William B. Evans agreed with Fu’s assessment that the gruesome murders were no random act of horror. Late Friday night, the commissioner explained that the doctors who were killed in their penthouse apartment most likely knew their attacker and probably opened the door to let him in.

“That’s what we’re going on, that they were targeted. For someone to come here, go up to the 11th floor, to the penthouse, we got to believe that somehow there was some type of knowledge of each other.”

At the time of this writing, the murders of Dr. Lina Bolanos and fiance, Dr. Richard Field are still under investigation. Bampumim Teixeira was arraigned on two counts of first degree homicide and other charges in his hospital room on Monday afternoon, according to an official Boston Police Department statement.

Friends and colleagues gathered today to remember Dr. Lina

Bolanos as a “shining star” who leaves a legacy of warmth and joy. pic.twitter.com/KeAjRpB20B — Mass. Eye and Ear (@MassEyeAndEar) May 8, 2017

[Feature image by StellarStock / ThinkStock / Getty Images]

2nd choice Mrtom-uk / iStock / (POLICE TAPE)