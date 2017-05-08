‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion: All The Drama Of The Season Packed Into One Hour!

The drama! The accusations! The fights! The ratchetry! All of this came together to form the perfect storm on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, which took place last night.

It’s difficult to determine where, really, to begin all of this, so let’s just get right to it.

The climax of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion was a beautiful symphony of lies https://t.co/V59ldVJj7h pic.twitter.com/3bmhyiYFvO — Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 8, 2017

Too Fab is reporting that Kandi Burruss exploded after the so-called rape accusation on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. It all started when Phaedra Parks — ever the trouble-maker — accused Kandi’s husband, Todd, of trying to drug Porsha Williams and taking advantage of her. And this fight went on all season long, even culminating with the hashtag #KandiAKABillCosby.

It all came to a head last night when Kandi finally addressed the accusations.

“It’s one thing to say she messed with this person, we throw shade, whatever, but drugs? You should understand that drugging somebody while they’re drinking is rape. Y’all accused me of being a f–king rapist, that is crazy. You as an attorney, why would you do that?!”

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion Featured The Destruction Of Phaedra And It Blew Up The Internet https://t.co/JnzwVXoBLx pic.twitter.com/NcqrMQOuN7 — Riek22 (@Riek215) May 8, 2017

Naturally, everyone tuning into the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion was thrilled to see the destruction of Phaedra Parks. According to Bossip, when word got out that Phaedra straight-up lied about Kandi and her husband trying to take advantage of their co-star, the internet almost exploded.

Naturally, the tweets in response to this travesty were hilarious but scathing.

"I don't always tell the truth, but when I do, I'm probably lying" #RHOA pic.twitter.com/SfNtvFlskv — Mr Burge (@mr_burge) May 8, 2017

@axolROSE "I don't want to cast aspersions on her lawyering, but every time she was my lawyer I went to jail." -Bobby Brown pic.twitter.com/cOO9uwowOS — EmmeEyeLléllo???????? (@QaizerSoze) May 8, 2017

Phaedra would you care to explain yourself? Phaedra: pic.twitter.com/WYbvhLsdUW #RHOA — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 8, 2017

Phaedra made felonious allegations and should have the most awareness as to why that's FAR worse. I hope I never see her again. — Small Freedia (@KidFury) May 8, 2017

exclusive footage of mama joyce visiting phaedra after all the lies she told 'bout kandi???? HAHAHA #RHOAReunion #RHOA pic.twitter.com/heQ3GsVZOy — p a u l (@paulnnem) May 8, 2017

And don’t think for one minute that Nene Leakes didn’t take the opportunity to throw shade at her (possibly former) co-stars on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. According to Wetpaint, Nene called out her co-stars for being “thirsty” and doing anything and everything to get some attention.

She went on to say she was embarrassed by their behavior and appalled that they had to stoop so low as to accuse an innocent person of rape. This, too, isn’t the first time that Nene called out her castmates, and it’s certainly not the first time she’s called out Phaedra for her bad behavior.

Still, her tweets on the subject are both scathing and hilarious.

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY! Girl bye???????? #karma 1 down, 1 to go???????? — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

FINALLY! Been happening for yearsssssssssssssssssssss! FINALLY — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Alllll Thirsty! Fighting for a position — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

“While Phaedra received the bulk of the criticism, NeNe and Kenya Moore have both pointed out that Porsha played her part and shouldn’t be seen as a victim because she’s ‘not that damn dumb,’ according to the RHOA veteran.”

[Featured Image by Bravo TV]