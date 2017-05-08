‘Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham Kicks Mom, Debra, Out Of Her House

Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham and her mother, Debra Danielsen have had nothing if not a contentious relationship with one another. In a new episode of Teen Mom OG, airing tonight, Farrah kicks her mom out of her house after daughter Sophia, 8, has her birthday party.

According to Farrah Abraham, the pair have trouble keeping boundaries, and it seems like her mom can’t do anything right. The young mother of one often comes under fire for the way she speaks to her mother, though she insists she is in the right.

In the new episode of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham blasts her well meaning mother, Debra.

“Are you staying at a hotel? Because you’re not going to be at my house the whole time. Last night and the night before you got to stay because Sophia wanted you to stay and it was a slumber party. And if you can’t respect the boundary and still hang out and be normal the week while you’re here then thats your loss,” she told her mother sternly.

A bit later in the clip, the Teen Mom OG star blasts her mother again, telling her to stop throwing a pity party for herself.

“I have got to go. Hopefully when I come back it’s not a ‘pity me Debra’ party again. Stop,” she warns.

Farrah Abraham and her mother have had such a contentious relationship that the pair appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Most of the tension between the pair, according to Dr. V, comes from the fact that Farrah and her mother cannot agree on the sequence of events that lead to police being called to their Iowa home several years ago.

Farrah insists her mother punched and hit her, while her mother says Farrah had her in a headlock, threatening to kill her.

Farrah Abraham opened up to the press about the fight, and hinted that Marriage Bootcamp would cover the fight.

“There is an episode where we talk about traumatic experiences, my mom and I, and we still cannot get on the same page. So, sometimes between lie detector tests and traumatic experiences, there’s just a certain point in time where you’re like, ‘Somebody does not have the wherewithal to take accountability to even remember things,’ and you’re like, ‘Why do I even want to be around them anymore?’ The best narcissists can block things out and act like nothing ever happened to just keep going,” she said.

Debra and her daughter, Farrah Abraham, have already had some tense moments on Marriage Bootcamp, and only two episodes have aired so far. After the very first exercise on the show, Farrah walked off the set and had to be persuaded to come back by Dr. V, though Farrah tried to insist that her mother was lying through her teeth.

“Why am I raising my voice, why am I arguing and fighting up against somebody who can’t admit to what is really happening and going on in our family history? I get really upset when I’m around liars. I detest people who lie. I can’t stand it,” she confessed.

It appears that Marriage Bootcamp may not have fixed the tense relationship Farrah Abraham shares with her mother. According to Farrah, she is currently not speaking to her mother and is seemingly just fine with that.

She has also stated that she, nor her daughter Sophia, will be attending her mother’s wedding to long time boyfriend. Farrah Abraham has said that she feels it is healthier to “be happy for her from afar” than attend the wedding and create more “drama.”

