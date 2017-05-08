The Trailer For ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Has Arrived And It Shows A Dark Future In Fantastic Fashion

Some trailers have been released already for films coming out at the end of the year and into 2018, but it seems to have taken forever for the second Blade Runner 2049 trailer to arrive. Finally, it was dropped on Monday afternoon and it brought forth a magnificently dark look at a future that is bleak, frightening, and quite dangerous. Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling appear to play perfectly off of each other in a future year that really isn’t that far off.

It is really hard to deny that this film looks absolutely beautiful even though it portrays a future that is straight-up dangerous and grim. The visuals are amazing and seeing old-school signs such as the giant ATARI logo right at the start is a great flashback to days gone by.

As reported by Gizmodo, director Denis Villeneuve really did capture the look of the bleak futuristic Los Angeles that Ridley Scott first brought back in 1982. There really isn’t a whole lot known regarding the plot, but it is obvious that the heroes (Gosling and Ford) are dealing with a new kind of villain (Jared Leto).

Blade Runner 2049 takes place 30 years after the events that took place in the original Blade Runner from the ’80s.

Ryan Gosling is Officer K of the Los Angeles Police Department who has uncovered a deep secret that leads him to the one and only Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). As you can see in the trailer at the bottom, Deckard is still very cautious in life and trusts no-one, but he may have met someone who is exactly the same as him.

As for Leto, it is not known just what his role is or what he will be doing, but he certainly appears to be the antagonist. Well, he appears to be a very calm and relaxed villain who happens to have a lot of control over those he creates.

The official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049 details very little, but at least the trailer has arrived to show much more.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

The trailer for Blade Runner 2049 is not only intriguing as to how the story may go, but the film looks absolutely beautiful. The visuals and sets are absolutely stunning and there will be no shortage of amazing things to look at while paying attention to the plot.

Blade Runner 2049 has a rather impressive cast to join Leto, Ford, and Gosling in the future. Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Barkhad Abdi, and Ana de Armas are also on the cast list for the film which hits theaters on October 6.

While much isn’t known about the plot, Business Insider makes the point that Officer K is indeed searching for answers that he believes Deckard may possess. So many questions remain for fans of the Blade Runner franchise, but it looks like we’ll all have to wait until October to learn the truth.

By October, it will seem as if has taken forever for Blade Runner 2049 to finally arrive, but that is what happens with highly anticipated movies. Some fans have been concerned that a sequel wasn’t really necessary and that it could tarnish the original greatness of the 1982 film. Harrison Ford looks to have a bigger role than originally anticipated as he teaches and mentors Ryan Gosling to survive a dark future.

