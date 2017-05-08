Teresa Giudice may be walking a very thin line when it comes to her post-prison behavior.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who was released from prison in December 2015 after serving time for bank and wire fraud, failed to report a traffic citation to her probation officer not once, but twice.

On May 8, the Daily Mail revealed Teresa Giudice had reportedly received a ticket in September of last year but failed to notify her probation officer about the incident. She then reportedly received a reminder about the ticket in April but again chose to withhold the information from her P.O.

“Teresa Giudice is accused by her probation officer of violating the court order with the conditions of her supervised release,” the outlet explained to readers.

Teresa Giudice was sentenced to a 15-month prison term in 2014, followed by 24 months of supervised probation. Meanwhile, her husband, Joe, received a 41-month prison sentence for the same crimes.

The Daily Mail claimed a “Report on Offender Under Supervision” was filed by Teresa Giudice’s probation officer on May 5, accusing the reality star of being “non-compliant” with the terms of her supervision. In the report, the probation officer alleged Giudice was issued a traffic ticket by the Port Authority Police Department for making an illegal turn.

Following the incident, both Teresa Giudice and her lawyer were reportedly notified that all future contacts with law enforcement, including traffic citations, are required to be reported to her P.O. However, despite a second warning last month, Teresa Giudice failed to inform her P.O. of what happened.

“He said despite his warning last year Giudice once again failed to report to him yet a police encounter. On April 20 in Wayne, New Jersey she was issued a traffic ticket by local police for use of a handheld cell phone while operating a motor vehicle,” the Daily Mail continued.

According to the probation officer who filed the report against Teresa Giudice, this will be the reality star’s final written warning.

“The court documents state any other incidents will result in a violation petition being filed against [Teresa Giudice],” the outlet concluded.

In February of 2016, months after reuniting with her four daughters, Teresa Giudice compared her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, to “living in hell.”

“I mean there was mold in the bathrooms. There was not running water constantly. The showers were freezing cold… I mean, the living conditions were really horrible. Like, horrible,” Teresa Giudice said during an interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach. “There were some nights that we didn’t even have heat… It was — it was hell.”

Teresa Giudice went on to reveal that while in prison, she took a job that paid just 12 cents per hour. Although Giudice was sentenced to a 15-month term, she received an early release after just over 11 months behind bars.

Upon her release, Teresa Giudice remained under house arrest for a couple of months and was required to pay $414,000 in restitution.

While Teresa Giudice served her time, her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars enjoyed a months-long hiatus from filming, but they returned to production shortly after she came home. Since then, production has moved forward as usual, and soon, fans will be reunited with Giudice and the rest of the women of the show.

Teresa Giudice and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]