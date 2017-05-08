‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Blasted By Baby Daddies Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2′s Kailyn Lowry was only looking to have some fun with her friends this weekend, but it has landed her in hot water with two of her baby daddies. Last night, a Snapchat surfaced of Kailyn Lowry lying in bed with a shirtless man who isn’t the father of her third child. An insider, however, revealed that he was Kail’s friend DJ, who was just sitting with her in the bed while she propped up her swollen feet after the MTV Awards show.

Kailyn Lowry attended the MTV Movie and TV awards with co-star Amber Portwood, and the pair called one another their dates. However, it appears Matt Baier, Portwood’s fiance, was there, just not attending the awards show. The pair showed off their looks in long white and red gowns respectively, and Kailyn Lowry even got shown some dance moves by a pal.

But many viewers were upset by Kailyn’s snap, passing judgement on the young mother and saying sharing a bed with a man who isn’t your baby daddy while you’re pregnant is pretty trashy.

Kailyn Lowry and DJ both retweeted a tweet that read, “Get that hate out of your blood folks.”

She also retweeted another tweet about all of the hate she gets.

“Do people seriously sign up for social media just to be mean and nasty to other people? Like don’t you have a job ma’am?”

But it appears that random fans are not the only ones unimpressed by Kailyn Lowry’s antics. Baby daddies Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez were both upset by what they saw.

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, spoke out to Radar Online about the photo.

“It’s just sad. It makes me sad for the boys. I have nothing else to say about her,” he said.

He also shared a cryptic tweet which may have been about Kailyn Lowry’s night out.

“I’ll never make decisions for instant gratification. I think long term and its advantages/disadvantages,” he wrote.

Chris Lopez, the confirmed father of Kailyn Lowry’s newest child, also took to Twitter to get out some of his feelings on the subject matter.

“I wanna vent but I know it ain’t safe. It’s always some s**t when I get on here,” he wrote.

He followed up with a second tweet.

“I knew I matured when I realized every situation doesn’t need a reaction. Sometimes you just gotta leave people to do the lame s**t they do,” he tweeted.

And while Chris may be upset about Kailyn Lowry’s decisions to hang out with her friend, it really is none of his business as Kail has revealed he is not interested in being in the child’s life. Originally, the Teen Mom 2 star decided to keep mum about the paternity of baby number three due to the fact that she wasn’t sure how involved he would be in her life. However, she finally revealed his identity when she got sick of all of the tabloid speculation and allegations that she didn’t actually know who the father of her baby was.

Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin have had their fair share of tough times, but one can only hope that this doesn’t put a dent in their relationship as recently they seem to be co-parenting very well. It seems awfully hypocritical of Javi to slam his ex-wife for hanging out with a friend in bed, when he snapped a photo of Teen Mom 3′s Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany, also in bed just a few weeks ago. Both are single and living their lives to the fullest.

