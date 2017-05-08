Nick Viall Says He’s Done With Reality TV — ‘Bachelor’-Related TV, That Is

Nick Viall may have played Pinocchio this season on Dancing with the Stars, but he doesn’t want to get caught in a lie. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Viall revealed that he has no plans to do any more reality TV, then he quickly clarified that he won’t be doing any more shows in the Bachelor franchise.

“I have zero plans to do reality TV,” Nick told ET.

“I’m certainly done with anything Bachelor-related, but I’m very thankful for my time.”

So much fun! There's definitely nothing holding #TeamBabyGotBach down. #DisneyNight #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Viall, who has appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one season of Bachelor in Paradise before headlining the most recent installment of The Bachelor, was recently eliminated from his fifth ABC reality show when he was sent packing on Dancing with the Stars. Viall used his elimination to plug his new internet-based men’s grooming line, The Polished Gent.

Get Polished May 8th A post shared by ThePG (@thepolishedgents) on May 3, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Nick Viall poked fun at his reality TV past in his first ad for The Polished Gent, his combination of “amazing” men’s hair and facial products that he says he has used “religiously.”

In the ad, a reality TV-free Viall asks himself, “Nick, what are you going to do next?”

The video clip then shows Viall flossing his pearly whites, going shirtless for a photo shoot, and promoting “lean tea.”

“Nobody wants that,” Viall says, before opening up a box stocked with his favorite men’s beauty products. “You will, however, want this.”

Viall then gives a shout-out to his youthful good looks, telling fans he’s “36 years old and I think I look young as f**k.” Nick also says fans can agree he has “polished up over the past few years.” You can see Nick Viall’s first Polished Gent ad below.

Excited to finally announce my Men's Grooming line The Polished Gent! Coming May 8th. Follow us @thepolishedgents. Link in BIO for more info! #getpolished #startup #comingsoon A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on May 4, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

As for the tongue-in-cheek nature of the Polished Gent promo, Nick told ET he prides himself in not taking himself too seriously.

“I’m very excited for the launch and I tried to think of a creative way to kind of get the word out,” Viall said of the ad.

While he is focusing on his new business right now, Nick’s statement that he is done with anything Bachelor-related makes it seem as though he wouldn’t consider a televised wedding when he ties the knot with Vanessa. Several other Bachelor alums, including Trista Sutter, Jason Mesnick, and Sean Lowe, have walked down the aisle on ABC’s dime.

But some fans think Nick will be back on TV once he’s done with his Polished Gent launch. Viall’s friend and former Bachelor star Chris Soules previously told Entertainment Tonight that Nick Viall loves the spotlight.

“He loves being famous,” Chris said of Nick. “He loves the spotlight, he really, truly does. If he wouldn’t admit that, he’s lying… He’s kind of a reality television pro.”

This massive billboard isn't half as crazy as tonight's going to be! The wait is Finally OVER!! Who is EXCITED!!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:20am PST

Viall told ET he doesn’t remember ever saying such a thing to Soules.

“Actually, no [I don’t want to be famous],” Nick said.

“It’s funny, because the opportunities I’ve been given in The Bachelor world… those were opportunities that were presented to me, and I certainly was open to them.”

Nick Viall previously told Glamour he has no future reality TV gigs lined up and is fine with that.

“No TV plans at the moment,” Nick told Glamour. “I was focusing on dancing and focusing on launching my business…We’ve been working on it for a while now, and it’s finally coming out…I’m very excited for the business.”

Still, the fact that Viall clarified that he won’t be doing Bachelor-related shows makes it seem as though he is keeping the door open for any other future TV opportunities that may come his way someday.

Take a look at the video below to see Nick Viall talking about the end of his reality TV career.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]