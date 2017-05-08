The Voice Top 10 will take the stage Monday night to perform another song, but each of their song choices has already been revealed.

The remaining 10 artists on The Voice will each perform a new cover for Monday night’s performance show, including classics and modern hits. The studio recordings of tonight’s performances have been uploaded to iTunes, giving fans a sneak peek at what they’ll hear live. Here’s what fans should expect for tonight.

Chris Blue – “24k Magic” by Bruno Mars

For Top 10 Week, Chris Blue is taking on a modern hit instead of a familiar classic. “24k Magic” has never been covered on The Voice before, though Bruno Mars did perform it on The Voice Season 11 finale.

Brennley Brown – “Anyway” by Martina McBride

Speaking of Season 11, Brennley Brown will be singing “Anyway,” which Billy Gilman actually performed on Top 10 Week as well. Billy charted in the Top 10 on iTunes with his cover, so it’s possible Brennley could have similar success.

Lauren Duski – “Tell Me Why” by Wynonna Judd

Lauren Duski is set to perform another country favorite, “Tell Me Why” by Wynonna Judd. Lauren is the highest charting artist of the season thus far, hitting no. 3 on iTunes last week for her cover of “Somewhere in My Broken Heart” by Billy Dean.

Vanessa Ferguson – “Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill

Vanessa Ferguson is slated to perform Lauryn Hill’s debut single, “Doo Wop (That Thing)”. Despite being well-known and popular, the song has never been performed on The Voice, making this a calculated risk for Vanessa and coach Alicia Keys.

Mark Isaiah – “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

After a string of near-eliminations, Mark Isaiah is swinging for the fences with Harry Styles’ epic new song “Sign of the Times”. This is different from his recent trend of covering hip-hop songs, while still keeping within the teen heartthrob area.

Jesse Larson – “Jungle Love” by The Time

Another artist taking an interesting risk this week is Jesse Larson, singing “Jungle Love” by The Time. The Voice viewers have yet to see Jesse perform such a funky, sexually confident song.

Aliyah Moulden – “Jealous” by Labrinth

Aliyah Moulden will be slowing things down this week with a cover of “Jealous” by Labrinth. Aliyah has not performed a slower ballad type of song on The Voice yet, having mostly performed high-spirited pop tracks up to this point.

Lilli Passero – “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole

Lilli Passero is going classic again with one of the most recognizable songs of all time, Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable”. However, like Vanessa’s classic song, it has never been performed on The Voice before.

Hunter Plake – “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood

Hunter Plake is taking it back to the ’80s with a cover of “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood. As heard in the iTunes preview, Hunter’s cover sounds similar to James Vincent McMorrow’s famous stripped down cover of the song.

TSoul – “At This Moment” by Billy Vera and the Beaters

TSoul will be singing old school ballad “At This Moment” for Top 10 Week. The dramatic passion of the song mirrors previous weeks, like his covers of Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down” and Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind”.

While The Voice fans can buy all of these covers now, purchases do not count as votes until the Voting Window opens when tonight’s show begins. Artists who reach the Top 10 on iTunes by the close of voting Tuesday at noon ET will receive the iTunes bonus, and all of their iTunes votes are multiplied by five.

The Voice will be eliminating two singers this week, with the bottom three singing live Tuesday night for the Instant Save. Only one will be saved and join the other seven singers in next week’s Semifinals.

The Voice Season 12 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured by Trae Patton/NBC]